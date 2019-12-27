Minutes Of the Organizational Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District December 9, 2019
Call to Order: Board Secretary Mogensen called the meeting to order at 5:00 p.m.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Cindy March, Rachel Jacobson and Danette Miler (arrived at 5:10 p.m.)
Absent: None
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal; Scott Larson, Business Manager
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Andrea Gurney, Tiffany Moeller
Review of Elections Results: Superintendent Pardun shared the official results of the Abstract of Votes, confirming the election of directors Danette Miller and Rachel Jacobson and re-election of director Wade Gurney.
Election of President and Vice President: A motion was made by Cindy March to nominate Wade Gurney as School Board President, Second by Rachel Jacobson. No further nominations were made, and a vote was taken. Ayes: Gurney, Jacobson, Schneider, and March. Nays: none, Absent: Miller. Wade Gurney was elected president, Secretary Mogensen administered the Oath of Office.
A motion was made by Cindy March to nominate Jason Schneider as School Board Vice President, Second by Rachel Jacobson. No further nominations were made, and a vote was taken. Ayes: Schneider, Jacobson, March, and Gurney. Nays: none, Absent: Miller. Jason Schneider was elected Board Vice President. Secretary Mogensen administered the Oath of Office.
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Jason Schneider, Second by Rachel Jacobson, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-Cindy March moved to approve hiring Becky Mordhorst and Kimberly Schuller as education associates at a rate of $11.50/hour. Second by Jason Schneider, Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, March, and Jacobson. Nays: None. Absent: Miller. Carried
Statutory Appointments
a) Appointment of District’s Legal Representation-Rachel Jacobson moved to appoint Rick Franck as Schleswig Community School District’s Legal Representative. Second by: Jason Schneider. Ayes: Jacobson, Gurney, March, and Schneider. Nays: None. Absent: Miller. Carried.
b) Appointment of Board Secretary and Board Treasurer- Jason Schneider moved to appoint Julia Mogensen as Schleswig Community School District’s Board Secretary and Board Treasurer. Second by: Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, Jacobson, Schneider, and March. Nays: None. Absent: Miller. Carried.
c) Adopt Resolution Approving Each Depository- Cindy March moved to adopt a Resolution Naming Depositories as Bank Iowa, United Bank of Iowa, and Bankers Trust, with balance limits of $5,000,000.00 each, and Iowa Schools Joint Investment Trust, with a balance limit of $1,000,000.00. Second by: Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Schneider, Jacobson, March, and Gurney. Nays: None. Absent: Miller. Carried.
SEA Report- Tiffany Moeller reported on the clothing sales fundraiser being used to raise funds for the SEA’s scholarship program. Mrs. Moeller presented the board with holiday cards of appreciation on behalf of the Schleswig Education Association.
Superintendent Report
a) Discussion on IASB Convention-Wade Gurney and Jason Schneider attended the annual Iowa Association of School Boards convention in November. They shared information that was presented at the convention with the board members, including finance and legal topics as well as mental health awareness and services.
b) Approval of Request to SBRC for Modified Allowable Growth and Supplemental Aid for Increasing Enrollment, Open Enrollment Out, and Beyond 5 Years ELL- Rachel Jacobson moved to approve the request to the School Budget Review Committee for modified allowable growth for Open Enrollment Out not in Fall 2018, in the amount of $53,888.00. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: March, Jacobson, Gurney, Miller, and Schneider. Nays: None. Absent: None. Carried
c) Discussion on Elementary Restroom Remodel Project-Mr. Pardun presented information to the board about potential plans to remodel the restrooms on the elementary wing. More information will be gathered and the board will discuss the project at a future meeting.
d) Administrator Update- Principal Galvin updated the board on student activities including holiday concerts, basketball, and distribution of holiday care packages. Superintendent Pardun told the board of updates planned to the conference/board room.
e) The next Regular Board Meeting will be held on January 13, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 5:37 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of December 9, 2019, Minutes
----
Schleswig Community School District
December 2019, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Abbe, Sally, Mileage For Reading Recovery...48.72
Bomgaars, Trans/Bldg/Grounds Supplies...89.48
Card Services, Supplies...2,567.40
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Testing...2,540.73
Cash-Wa Distributed, Snacks...2,127.09
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...566.71
Council Bluffs Community School, Spec Ed Svc/Sped Ed Rent...8,781.18
Counsel Office & Document, Office Supplies...646.14
Country Rose Flower Shop, Board Supplies...75.00
Crawford County Auditor, Election Fees...654.02
D&S Sales, Music Supplies...120.00
Denison Community School Dist., Prof Dev...100.42
Farmers Cooperative Elevator, Bldg/Grounds Supplies...44.50
Frumwear, Ms Boys T-Shirt Resale...593.00
Grant Wood Aea, 2019-20 Power School...2,102.00
Heiden, Thea, Refund Play Tickets...32.00
Hidding, Dave, 12/2 Bb Officiating...150.00
Home Depot Pro, Bldg Supplies...484.42
Horn Memorial Hospital, Dot Physical Wigg...128.00
Id Apparel, Llc, Student Council Resale...252.00
Ida County Auditor, Election Fees...95.92
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, November Preschool...9,678.60
In Kahoots Dj Services, 11/15 Ms Dance...275.00
Iowa School Finance Service, Background Checks...342.00
Johnson Propane, Tank Lease...50.00
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Office/Guidance Supplies...40.46
Kiron Lumber Store, Bldg Supplies...137.38
Mac’s Chevrolet, 2016 Suburban Repair...44.00
Mapleton Press, Publication...92.21
Marzano Research, Prof Development...1,200.00
Mcclellan Electric Inc., Electrical Work...57.65
Medical Enterprises, Inc., Drug Testing Svc...660.00
Meyer, Charlie, 12-19 Basketball Officiating...375.00
Meyer, Jonathan, 12/19 Bb Officiating...225.00
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...3,170.25
O’halloran International, Bus 14 Repair...257.18
Omaha World-Herald, Ms Instr Supplies...115.70
Oriental Trading Company, Tag Supplies...567.33
Perma Bound, Library Books...1,005.19
Quandt Repair, Vehicle Repair/Labor/Parts...938.08
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...504.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Supplies/Bldg Grounds...1,068.74
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Computer Repairs...160.00
Rieman Music, Instrumental Supplies...50.82
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...160.00
Rosener, Angela, Meal Reimbursement-Opus...19.22
Schleswig Chiropractic Clinic, Kragel Dot Physical...75.00
Schleswig, City Of, Water/Sewage/Landfill...423.05
Schneider Electric, Materials/Labor...281.02
Schneider, Tiffany, Refund Play Tickets...32.00
Sexton Oil Co., Fuel...2,975.86
Thomas Bus Sales, Bus Parts...98.26
Timberline Billing Service Llc, Oct Medicaid Billing Svcs....76.33
Western Iowa Tech, Cpr Training...30.00
Windstream, Telephone Svc....328.20
Total...47,712.26
S.A.V.E. Fund
Communication Innovators, Inc., Service Bell System...902.50
Dell Marketing L.P., Board Chromebooks...1,356.75
Total...2,259.25
Debt Service Fund
Umb Bank, Go Bond Interest Payment...49,320.00
United Bank Of Iowa, 1/2020 Rev Bond Pymt...13,227.95
Total...62,547.95
Ppel Fund
Council Bluffs Community School, Special Ed Svc/Rent...732.69
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...1,142.69
