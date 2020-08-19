Minutes Of the Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District August 10, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Rachel Jacobson, Danette Miller, Cindy March
Absent: Jason Schneider
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent, Scott Larson, Business Manager
David Galvin, Principal
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Andrea Gurney, Danae Petersen, Trisha Fink
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Rachel Jacobson, Second by Danette Miller, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-None
Superintendent Report
a) Approval of 2020-2021 School Nutrition Program-Cindy March moved to approve the 2020-2021 School Nutrition Program. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, March, Jacobson, and Miller. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
b) Approval of Level I and Level II Investigators for the 2020-2021 School Year-Rachel Jacobson moved to approve David Galvin as the Level I Investigator, Jennifer Bower as the Alternate Level I Investigator, and the Crawford County Sheriff as the Level II Investigator for the 2020-2021 School Year. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Jacobson, Miller, Gurney, and March. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
c) Second Reading of School Board Policies: 501.9 Student Absences-Excused, 601.2 School Day, 604.11 Appropriate Use of Online Learning Platforms, 907 District Operation During Public Emergencies, and 907R1 District Operation During Public Emergency Regulation-Cindy March moved to approve the second reading of School Board Policies: 501.9, 601.2, 604.11, 907, and 907R1. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: March, Miller, Gurney, and Jacobson. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
d) Update on Schleswig Learning Plan 2020-2021-Cindy March moved to approve the Health and Safety Protocols for the 2020-2021 Schleswig Learning Plan. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Miller, Gurney, March, Jacobson. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
e) Facilities Usage Discussion-The board revisited the possibility of reopening the Fitness Center, Gym, and Walking Trail to the public. After a discussion, it was decided to keep the facility closed at this time until after the start of the school year. The board desires to reopen the facility to the public, however focus at this time is on reopening the school year for students and staff. Once that transition is complete, the board will revisit the reopening of these areas at the September board meeting to the public.
f) Administrator Update-Mr. Pardun told the board that the elementary restroom project is on schedule and will be finished prior to the beginning of the school year.
g) Next Regular Meeting- The next regular board meeting will be held on September 14, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:45 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen,
Board Secretary
Approval of August 10, 2020, Minutes
MP8-20-2020
------
Schleswig Community School
August, 2020, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Bluespace Creative Inc., Admin - Website Maintenance...31.25
Card Services, Fy20 Supplies...596.13
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...74.11
Central Iowa Distributing, Cleaning Supplies...1,307.00
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...216.65
Custom Motorcycle & Small Engi, Mower Repair...66.78
Delta Education Inc., Ms Supplies...291.51
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Building Supplies...121.97
Farmers Cooperative Elevator, Week Killer...43.50
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Quarterly Monitoring...60.00
Great Lakes Sports, Pe Supplies...25.54
Home Depot Pro, Cleaning Supplies...1,750.76
Iowa Division Of Labor Services, Boiler Inspection...80.00
Iowa School Finance Service, Gasb 75 Compliance...1,100.00
Johnson Propane, Propane Tank Lease...5,951.62
Lakeshore Learning Materials, Elem Supplies...98.86
Literacy Resources, Llc, Elem Curriculum...256.77
Maple Valley Community School, Fy20 Final Spec Ed...29,548.91
Mapleton Press, Publication...101.82
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...2,393.19
Midwest Automatic Fire, Sprinkler Inspection & Service...405.00
Nova Fitness Equipment Company, Fitness Equipment Maintenance...361.27
Oabcig Schools, Fy20 Fin Spec Ed...13,237.20
Plank Road Publishing Inc., Elem Music Supplies...177.79
Pql, Building Supplies...940.90
Quandt Repair, Bus Maintenance...2,339.33
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...252.00
Rasmussen Mechanical Services, Filters-Bldg Supplies...810.15
Really Good Stuff, Llc, Elem Supplies...192.26
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...80.00
Schleswig, City Of, City Utilities...147.15
Scholastic Magazines, Ms Supplies...694.45
School Specialty, Inc., Elem/Ms Art Supplies...220.41
Totten’s Plumbing And Heating, Equipment Repair...625.95
Wilson Language Trining Corp, Elem Supplies...435.57
Windstream, Telephone Service...323.67
Total...65,359.47
Management Fund
Hoffman Agency, Fy21 Insurance...42,759.50
Total...42,759.50
S.A.V.E. Fund
Bluespace Creative Inc., Website Development-Ada...1,062.50
Feh Associates, Architect & Engineer Svc...1,714.50
Total...2,777.00
Nutrition Fund
Dfa Dairy Brands, Llc, Milk...137.06
Martin Bros., Nutrition Supplies...557.77
Total...694.83
P.P.E.L. Fund
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...410.00
MP8-20-2020
