Minutes Of the Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District April 13, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Public Hearing 5:30 p.m. Schleswig Community School FY21 Budget-President Gurney opened the Public Hearing at 5:30 p.m. The Board presented the proposed Schleswig Community School FY21 Budget for public review and discussion. There being no oral or written comments or objections, President Gurney closed the public hearing at 5:31 p.m.
Members Present: In Person: Jason Schneider. Electronically: Wade Gurney, Rachel Jacobson, Danette Miler
Absent: Cindy March
Administration: In Person: Mike Pardun, Superintendent and Scott Larson, Business Manager Electronically: David Galvin, Principal
Board Secretary: In Person: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Electronically: Andrea Gurney, Danae Petersen, and Ron Speckmann, FEH Architects
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Rachel Jacobson, Second by Jason Schneider, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- Danette Miller moved to accept the resignation of Jennifer Totten. Second by Rachel Jacobson.
Ayes: Schneider, Jacobson, Gurney, and Miller. Nays: None. Absent: March. Carried. The board thanks Ms.Totten for her service and wishes her good luck in her future endeavors.
b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-Danae Petersen and Andrea Gurney reported to the board some of the tools and techniques being used to make learning opportunities available to Schleswig District students. Mr. Galvin shared that more than half of the students have picked up a Chromebook or other device to use at home.
Public Hearing 5:35 p.m. Schleswig Community School Elementary Restroom Project- President Gurney opened the Public Hearing at 5:35 p.m. The Board presented the proposed Schleswig Community School Elementary Restroom Project for public review and discussion. There being no oral or written comments or objections, President Gurney closed the public hearing at 5:36 p.m.
Superintendent Report
a) Approval of Schleswig CSD FY21 Budget- Rachel Jacobson moved to approve the Schleswig CSD FY21
Budget. Second by Jason Schneider, Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Jacobson, Miller. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
b) Adopt Resolution 4-1-2020 for Levying a Tax for Future Option Redemption of General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2014-Jason Schneider moved to adopt Resolution 4-13-2020 (487815-2) for Levying a Tax for Future Option Redemption of General Obligation School Bonds, Series 2014. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Miller, Jacobson. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
c) Consideration of Bids for Schleswig Elementary Restroom Project-Jason Schneider moved to accept the bid of $100,805.00 for the Schleswig Elementary Restroom Project from Badding Construction, and to authorize Board President Gurney to sign the contract. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Jacobson, Miller, Schneider, Gurney. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
d) Approval of 2020-2021 TLC Positions- Rachel Jacobson moved to approve the TLC Positions for the 2020- 2021 school year. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Miller, Jacobson, Schneider. Nays: Gurney. Motion Carried.
e) Discussion on Food Service Program for FY21-Superintendent Pardun shared with the board that Thrive, the current food service management, will no longer be operating the school meal program, effective at the end of the school year, due to closure of that part of their business. Mr. Pardun reported that staff are planning to transition to a district operated program.
f) Approval of Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with AEA-Danette Miller moved to approve the Cooperative Purchasing Agreement with the AEA. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Schneider, Gurney, Miller, Jacobson. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
g) District Response to COVID 19-Jason Schneider moved to adopt the Resolution-Pandemic Response and Emergency Suspension of Policy, due to the Governor’s recommended extension of the school closure. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Miller, Jacobson. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
h) Administrator Update-Principal Galvin talked about faculty involvement in offering various learning opportunities and discussions about future plans. Mr. Pardun reminded the board that all decisions about future plans will be dependent upon the Governor’s recommendations and timelines.
i) The next Regular Board Meeting will be held on May 11, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of April 13, 2020, Minutes
MP4-23-2020
-------
Schleswig Community
School District
April 2020, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Card Services, Supplies...2,182.54
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Boiler Tests...200.00
Cash-Wa Distributed, Snack...267.47
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...543.56
Council Bluffs Csd, Spec Ed...4,138.58
Counsel Office & Document, Office Supplies...204.54
Denison Bulletin And Review, Advertising...1,136.26
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Bldg Supplies...16.86
Gill Hardscapes Llc, Snow Removal...1,785.00
Home Depot Pro, Cleaning Supplies...1,497.66
Hundertmark, Inc., Transp Supplies...65.59
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, March Preschool Services...5,610.44
Iasb, 2020-2021 Membership Dues...1,470.00
Iowa Communications Network, Feb Icn Fees...211.50
Iowa Dhs, March Medicaid State Share...563.25
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Office Supplies...30.98
Mapleton Press, Publishing...404.36
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...2,239.16
Oabcig, 1St Sem Spec Ed...10,870.20
Quandt Repair, Vehicle Repair & Maintenance...357.57
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...252.00
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Computer Repairs...214.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...80.00
Schleswig, City Of, City Utilities...343.95
Sexton Oil Co., Fuel...1,424.25
Swank Movie Licensing Usa, License...534.00
Thies, Lynette, Solo Contest Accompanist...662.50
Timberline Billing Service, Medicaid Filing Services...53.30
Us Postal Service, Postage Report Cards...78.25
Walmart Community Brc, Supplies...69.01
Windstream, Telephone Services...325.16
Total...38,039.94
Save Fund
Card Services, Supplies...732.33
Counsel Office & Document, Copier/Printer Admin Office...3,156.77
Feh Associates Services, Architectural And Engineering...18,573.75
Total...22,462.85
Nutrition Fund
Thrive Nutritional Service, Feb/Mar Nutr Services...17,438.85
Total...17,438.85
Ppel Fund
Council Bluffs Csd, Spec Ed Rent...707.37
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...1,117.37
MP4-23-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.