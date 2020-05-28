Minutes Of the Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District May 11, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 5:30 p.m.
Members Present:In Person: Jason Schneider. Electronically: Wade Gurney, Rachel Jacobson, Danette Miler (arrived 5:40 p.m.), and Cindy March
Absent: None
Administration:In Person: Mike Pardun, Superintendent and Scott Larson, Business Manager Electronically: David Galvin, Principal
Board Secretary: Electronically: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Electronically: Andrea Gurney
Guests & Correspondence: Mr. Pardun presented Iowa Association of School Boards Legislative Resolutions for board review. Schleswig School Administration and kitchen staff received a “Help the Helper” Award from the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation for their public service during the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Consent Items: A motion was made by Rachel Jacobson, Second by Jason Schneider, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-Jason Schneider moved to approve Elise Guenther, Middle School Math and Science teacher, Laurie Chandler, Head Cook, and Kim Espinoza, Cook. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, Jacobson, Schneider, March. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
SEA Report-Andrea Gurney shared with the board that the 2019-2020 Memory Books are being printed and that teachers had received messages of appreciation from students and from Principal Galvin.
Superintendent Report
a) Approval of 2020-2021 School Fees and Rates- Rachel Jacobson moved to approve 2020-2021 School Fees and Rates. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Jacobson, Miller, March. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
b) Update on Food Service Program for FY21-Mr. Pardun updated the board on plans and preparations for the Schleswig School District to operate its own food service program for FY21.
c) Approval of Consortium Agreement with Children’s Square, Heartland Family Service, and Council Bluffs CSD-Jason Schneider moved to approve the Consortium Agreement with Children’s Square, Heartland Family Service, and Council Bluffs CSD. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Jacobson, Miller, Schneider, Gurney, and March. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
d) Approval of Schleswig CSD FY19 Audit-Danette Miller moved to approve the Schleswig CSD FY19 Audit. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: March, Miller, Jacobson, Schneider, and Gurney. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
e) District Response to COVID 19-Mr. Pardun presented a supplement to the District Staff Handbook detailing processes and protocols for school personnel and anyone entering the school building to follow during the current COVID 19 situation.
f) Set Public Hearing on Schleswig Community School Calendar 2020-2021 (June 8, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Schleswig Community School District 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461 in the District Conference Room)-Jason Schneider moved to set the Public Hearing on Schleswig Community School Calendar 2020-2021 for June 8, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Schleswig Community School District 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa 51461 in the District Conference Room. Second by Cindy March. Ayes: Schneider, Gurney, Miller, March, and Jacobson. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
g) Administrator Update-Mr. Pardun reported to the board that work has begun on the Elementary Restroom Project. Plans are in place for the workers to be isolated from the rest of the school staff during the entirety of the project. Mr. Galvin told the board about plans for a virtual awards ceremony and virtual 8th Grade Graduation. Yard signs with pictures of each member of the 8th grade class are on display along the south side of the building.
h) The next Regular Board Meeting will be held on June 8, 2020, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:15 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of May 11, 2020, Minutes
MP5-21-2020
Schleswig Community School May 2020, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
Gen Fund
Cano, Nakeya, Open Enr Transp Assistance...542.00
Card Services, Supplies...588.32
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...55.39
Charter Oak-Ute Schools, 2Nd Sem Open Enrollment...21,187.50
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...91.16
Decker Equipment, Bldg Supplies...94.45
Denison Community School Dist., Shared Personnel...19,456.16
Farmers Cooperative Elevator, Fertilizer...173.65
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Quarterly Monitoring...60.00
Haberberger, Marlys, Open Enr Transp Assistance...271.00
Home Depot Pro, Building Supplies...309.50
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, April Preschool...4,875.53
Iowa Assn Of School Business, 2020 Bd Sec’y Pd...75.00
Iowa Communications Network, Mar Internet...423.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing...223.03
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...1,592.32
Phil’s Lawn & Landscaping, Mulch-Bldg & Grounds...312.50
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...252.00
Renaissance Learning Inc., Fy21 Online Reading Subscr...2,686.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...80.00
Rosener, Angela, Reimbursement For Concert Music...51.57
Schleswig, City Of, Water/Sewer...177.15
Smith, Malisa, Open Enr Transp Assistance...542.00
Windstream Communications, Inc., Telephone Services...322.83
Total...54,442.06
S.A.V.E. Fund
Dell Marketing L.P., Student Chormebooks...18,556.20
Feh Associates, Architect/Engineering Svc...1,968.86
Total...20,525.06
Debt Service Fund
Piper Sandler & Co., Dissemination Fee - Go Bond...1,000.00
Umb Bank, Go Bond Payment...234,320.00
United Bank Of Iowa, Go Bond Payment...53,950.20
Total...289,270.20
Nutrition Fund
Keck Food Distribution, Commodities Fees...505.01
Thrive, April Nutrition Services...2,520.25
Total...3,025.26
Ppel Fund
Great America Financial Services, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...410.00
MP5-21-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.