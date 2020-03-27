Notice of Public Hearing on Plans Specifications, Form of Contract and Estimated Cost for Schleswig Community School Restroom Remodel Schleswig Community School District Schleswig, Iowa
Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of the Schleswig Community School District, Schleswig, Iowa, will conduct a public hearing on the plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated total cost of construction for the Combined Contract for the Schleswig Restroom Remodel project, at 5:35 PM local Iowa time on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Schleswig District Office, 714 Date Street, Schleswig, Iowa. All interested individuals are invited to attend.
The Project consists of the Boy’s and Girl’s Restroom Remodel in the Elementary portion of the building.
This notice is given by order of the Board of Directors, Schleswig Community School District, Schleswig, Iowa.
Julia Mogensen
Secretary of the Board of
Directors Schleswig Community
School District in the County of
Crawford, State of Iowa
MP3-26-2020
