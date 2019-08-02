Minutes of a Regular Board Meeting of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District July 8, 2019
Call to Order: President Gurney called the regular meeting to order at 12:00 noon.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Jerrod Reimer (by phone)
Absent: Cindy March, Lisa Westphalen
Administration:Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal Scott Larson, Business Manger
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present:
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Jason Schneider, Second by Jerrod Reimer, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-No Report
Schleswig Pride Presentation-None
Superintendent Report
a) Discussion on Employee Handbook 2019-2020-Superintendent Pardun presented the updated 2019-2020 Employee Handbook to the board for discussion. The final handbook will be shared electronically with staff.
b) Update on Summer Projects-Mr. Pardun updated the board on completed and ongoing summer projects, including roof replacement, window replacements, and repairs. Fire system upgrades and concrete work in driveways and parking areas are complete.
c) Discussion on Youth Rec Agreement for 2019-2020-An updated agreement with Schleswig Youth Rec was reviewed by the board. Schneider moved to approve the agreement. Second by Reimer, Ayes: Schneider, Reimer, Gurney. Nays: 0. Absent: Westphalen, March. Motion Carried.
d) First Reading of Board Policy 905.1R1 Community Use of School-Schneider moved to approve the First Reading of Board Policy 905.1R1 with the addition of the word “vaping”. Second by Reimer, Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Reimer, Nays: 0. Absent: Westphalen, March. Motion Carried.
e) Administrator Update-Mr. Galvin updated the board on school activities over the summer including the second session of the summer reading program and gym cleaning schedules. The board discussed the Chicago trip and notes made by chaperones and parents. Some changes will be considered for the next trip.
f) Reminder on August, 2019, Regular Board Meeting- Schneider moved to change the date of the August regular board meeting to Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. in the administrative office. Second by Reimer, Ayes: Reimer, Gurney, Schneider. Nays: 0. Absent: Westphalen, March. Motion Carried.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 12:25 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of July 8, 2019, Minutes
MP7-18-19
Schleswig Community School
2019 July Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Bomgaars, Buliding Supplies...46.44
Bonsall Tv & Appliance, Bus Labor...428.68
Card Services, Supplies/Ms Activities-Chicago...1,133.83
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Heating/Cooling Repair...441.75
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...494.92
Central Iowa Distributing, Cleaning Supplies...1,219.85
Council Bluffs Community School, Special Ed Services...4,281.84
Council Bluffs Community School, General Ed Tuition...2,517.36
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...382.97
Denison Bulletin And Review, Publication...74.25
Denison Community School Dist., Shared Staff...19,967.24
Epic Sports, Inc., Pe Supplies...171.00
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Inspection...450.00
Home Depot Pro, Cleaning Supplies...456.02
Iowa Dhs, May & June Medicaid State Share...1,964.63
Iowa School Finance Service, Background Checks...84.00
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Supplies Bldg/Grnds...12.60
Mapleton Press, Publication...307.60
Midwest Automatic Fire, Inspection...320.00
Mystery Science Inc., lem Science District...499.00
Petersen, Chad, Final Fy19 Snow Removeal...4,025.00
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Removal...252.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...75.00
Schleswig Chiropractic Clinic, Dot Physicals...225.00
Schleswig Community Schools, Replenish Postage/Petty Cash...61.46
Schleswig, City Of, Water/Sewer/Landfill...514.40
Teacher Innovations, Inc., Planbook Subscription...243.00
Timberline Billing Service Llc, June Medicaid Filing Services Membership...77.58
Total...40,727.42
Management Fund
Hoffman Agency, 2019-2020 Insurance Renewal...40,605.50
Total...40,605.50
Save Fund
Drees Heating & Plumbing, Inc., Remove Water Storage Tank...5,060.00
Glass Services, Inc., Windows......8,292.40
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Tech Services/Equipment...4,647.00
Total...17,999.40
Debt Service Fund
Bankers Trust Company, Go Bond Pre-Levy...55,000.00
Bankers Trust Company, Go Bond Admin Fees -Escrow...1,500.00
United Bank Of Iowa, Rev Bond Pymt...82,133.75
Total...138,633.75
Nutrition Fund
Thrive Nutritional Service, Llc, June Summer Meals...2,050.90
Total...2,050.90
Ppel Fund
Best Buy Business Advantage, Educational Supplies...11,699.67
Council Bluffs Community School, Special Ed Rent...760.56
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Premier Furniture & Equipment, Desks...3,225.00
Rieman Music, Musical Instrument...3,295.02
Total...19,390.25
MP7-18-19
-------
Schleswig Community School District
2018-2019 Earnings Report
Employee Name...Earnings Amount
Allen, Madison...41,553.08
Bergman, Tracie...2,042.50
Bower, Jennifer...33,509.40
Buck, Amanda...40,919.32
Chandler, Laurie...10,777.01
Collins, Nicole...20,058.94
Dorale, Kati...1,380.00
Drees, David...61,863.93
Drees, Dawn...61,567.20
Ellerbeck, Megan...345.00
Ellerbeck, Robin...39,399.92
Espinoza, Kim...64.00
Fink, Trisha...115.00
Friedrichsen, Jacquelyn...6,785.00
Furne, Rianna...48,801.07
Galvin, David...94,148.19
Godbersen, Twyla...16,529.40
Gurney, Andrea...75,921.76
Heffernan, Kristen...42,959.96
Helkenn, Timothy...1,835.63
Hibma, Jennifer...48,534.33
Johnson, Charlotte...535.68
Johnson, Jack...951.07
Kragel, Leisha...1,152.36
Kuhlmann, Leila...48,949.45
Lally, Rose...690.00
Larson, Cynthia...61,907.94
Lundell, Sarah...460.00
Lutz, Renee...33,768.11
Matthies, Becky...152.50
Mcgrew, Makayla...115.00
Moeller, Tiffany...53,040.68
Mogensen, Julia...51,496.59
Nahnsen, Doris...8,207.53
Nahnsen, Neal...21,721.93
Nelson, Kathy...1,840.00
Netherton, Jacquelyn...4,025.00
Nichols, Tiffany...3,792.50
Paulsen, Cynthia...20,368.81
Petersen, Danae...63,430.09
Petersen, Martia...377.00
Pithan, Maxine...3,492.64
Preul, Richard...16,247.57
Pritchard, Stacy...53,602.72
Quandt, Barbara...25,373.56
Ransom, Tayler...230.00
Rauch, Kelly...22,630.15
Rios, Darla...8,015.80
Rosener, Angela...58,340.52
Ruskell, Alec...345.00
Sadler, Ron...805.00
Sailer, Emily...425.00
Schneider, Karla...1,725.00
Seieroe, David...13,038.13
Sieren, Brian...1,875.00
Sonnichsen-Abbe, Sally...61,667.13
Teut, Marla...25,442.84
Thurston, Betty...45,572.84
Totten, Jennifer...41,165.22
Totten, Jeremy...27.73
Tschetter, Jenna...40,377.07
Whiteing, Merlin...115.00
Wieland, Denise...115.00
Wigg, Glenn...19,430.17
Wigg, Katja...347.77
MP7-18-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.