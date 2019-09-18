Minutes Of a Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District September 9, 2019
Call to Order: President Gurney called the regular meeting to order at 5:30 p.m., Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Members Present: Wade Gurney, Jason Schneider, Lisa Westphalen, Jerrod Reimer (by phone)
Absent: Cindy March
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent; David Galvin, Principal, Scott Larson, Business Manger
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: Angie Rosener, Kristin Heffernan
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Lisa Westphalen, Second by Jason Schneider, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-Mr. Pardun explained that the district will need an Early Childhood Special Education position for the 2019-2020 School Year. Mr. Larson presented the 2019-2020 School Personnel Report which included position descriptions and wages for the 2019-2020 school year. Jason Schneider moved to approve a part time contract for Leslie Gustafson for ECSE and the 2019-2020 School Personnel Report. Second by Lisa Westphalen. Ayes: Gurney, Westphalen, Reimer, Schneider. Absent: March. Nays: 0. Carried.
SEA Report-Kristin Heffernan told the board that the Schleswig Education Association will be donating a Kindle basket to the auction at Calf Show Days and are selling window clings as a scholarship fundraiser.
Schleswig Pride Presentation-None
Superintendent Report
a) Second Reading of Board Policy 203 Board Directors’ Conflict of Interest, 206.2 Vice President, 307 Communication Channels, 501.5 Attendance Center Assignment, and 603.1 Basic Instruction Program-
Lisa Westphalen moved to approve the second reading and adopt board policies 203, 206.2, 307, 501.5, and 603.1. Second by Jerrod Reimer. Ayes: Reimer, Westphalen, Schneider, Gurney. Absent: March. Nays: 0. Carried.
b) Update on Summer Projects-Superintendent Pardun reported on the progress of the roof projects, window replacements, door replacements, and other repairs.
c) Approval of Preschool Contract for the 2019-2020 School Year-Jason Schneider moved to approve the Preschool Contract for the 2019-2020 school year. Second by Jerrod Reimer. Ayes: Schneider, Reimer, Westphalen, Gurney. Absent: March. Nays: 0. Carried.
d) Approval of Crawford County Conference Board Representative: Jerrod Reimer moved to appoint Cindy March to the Crawford County Conference Board. Second by Lisa Westphalen. Ayes: Gurney, Reimer, Westphalen, Schneider. Absent: March. Nays: 0. Carried.
e) Discussion on IASB Convention and Delegate Assembly-Mr. Pardun discussed the upcoming Iowa Association of School Boards Annual Convention and Delegate Assembly, to be held in Des Moines on November 20 and 21, 2019.
f) Approval of Sharing Positions with Denison CSD for FY20-Lisa Westphalen moved to approve a sharing agreement for ESL services with Denison CSD for the 2019-2020 school year. Second by Jason Schneider. Ayes: Westphalen, Gurney, Reimer, Schneider. Absent: March. Nays: 0. Carried.
g) Administrator Update-Mr. Galvin demonstrated the Google Expedition Virtual Reality Goggles which will be used in classrooms for a wide variety of educational purposes. He also updated the board on school pictures on September 16th, volleyball and football seasons have started, and the School will again sponsor the food stand at Calf Show Days as a middle school activities fundraiser. Mr. Pardun reminded the board that the Annual Meeting and Organizational Meeting will take place at the November meeting, following the School Board Election.
h) The next Regular Board Meeting will be held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 6:00 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of September 9, 2019, Minutes
MP9-19-19
Schleswig Community School September 2019 Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
Bluespace Creative Inc., Wesite Maintenance...62.50
Bomgaars, Bldg/Grounds Supplies...32.89
Bonsall Tv & Appliance, New Bus Radios/Repair Base...397.04
Card Services, Supplies...1,408.29
Carroll Control Systems, Inc, Equipment Repairs...1,705.21
Cdw Government Inc., Headphones...227.50
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel...156.45
Century Business Products, Lamination Film...85.08
Counsel Office & Document, July Copier Use...263.00
Counsel Office And Document, Copier Use...134.46
Denison Bulletin And Review, Library Supplies...406.70
Denison Middle School, Band T-Shirt, Resale...154.00
E-Rate Complete, Llc, E-Rate Filing Services...1,500.00
Earthgrains Company, Back To School Bash...19.00
Ebsco Information Services, Periodicals...319.40
Echo Group, Bldg Supplies...282.40
Feld Equipment Company, E.M., Inspection & Testing...1,048.98
Home Depot Pro, Building Supplies...1,852.25
IBA, Instrumental Music Dues...75.00
Iowa Assn Of School Business, Fall Conf.2019...178.00
Iowa Communications Network, Internet Service...211.50
Iowa Division Of Labor Services, Boiler Inspections...80.00
Iowa School Finance Service, Gasb 75 Compliance...1,000.00
J.W. Pepper & Sons, Inc.,, Vocal Music...105.77
Johnson Propane, Partial Payment 19-20...21,510.00
Joseph, Ben, Opus Practice Music Tracks...30.00
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Supplies...21.97
Kiron Lumber Store, Building Supplies...77.93
Lakeshore Learning Materials, Guidance Supplies...32.95
Mapleton Press, Publication...1,438.29
Marzano Research, Prof Dev/School Impr...2,280.00
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...3,126.73
Mid-America Pulishing Corp., Publication...629.10
Monona Iron, Supplies - Bathrooms...364.22
National Art Ed Assoc, Art Assoc Membership...90.00
Nolte, Cornman & Johnson, 40% Audit Fees...3,040.00
Paper Corporation, Annual Paper Order...1,953.68
Pepsi Americas, Inc., Pop-Lounge...1,935.18
Perma Bound, Library Books...1,329.82
Phil’s Lawn & Landscaping, Ground Services...135.00
Quandt Repair, Vehicle Maintenance & Repair...5,447.08
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Managment...516.60
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Computer Repair...385.00
Rieman Music, Ms Instrumental Supplies...270.29
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...75.00
Schleswig Chiropractic Clinic, Dot Physicals...150.00
Schleswig, City Of, Water, Sewer, Landfill...781.00
Scholastic Inc., Elem Instr Supplies...107.91
School Administrators Of Iowa, Annual Conference...175.00
Smart Shopper, Schleswig Vehicle For Sale Ad...784.76
Snappy Popcorn Co., Inc., Calf Show Days/Concession...316.00
Timberline Billing Service Llc, Medicaid Billing Services...39.61
Walmart Community Brc, Guidance...55.31
Western Iowa Tech, Returning Bus Driver Class 19-...420.00
Wilson Language Trining Corp, Elem Instructional Suppies...240.30
Windstream, Telephone Service...340.12
Total...59,804.27
Save Fund
Dell Marketing L.P., Chromebooks...10,146.60
Feh Associates, Architectural Services...1,426.25
Glass Services, Inc., Windows...32,002.60
Premier Furniture & Equipment, Furniture...1,465.00
School Specialty, Inc., Furniture...1,266.88
Walsh Door And Security, Door Locks-New Doors...9,158.98
Winkler Roofing Inc, Pay App #2...133,000.00
Total...188,466.31
Debt Service Fund
Piper Jaffray & Co,Consultant Fee-Bond Escrow...950.00
Total...950.00
Nutrition Fund
Bornhoft, Nan, 2018-2019 Lunch Account Refund...2.40
Thrive Nutritional Service, Llc, July Summer Meals...2,341.90
Total...2,344.30
Ppel Fund
Great America Fin Services, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...410.00
MP9-19-19
