Minutes Of the Public Hearing & Regular Board Meeting Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District July 13, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at 12:00 p.m. In Person: Wade Gurney
Electronically: Rachel Jacobson, Danette Miller, Jason Schneider
Absent: Cindy March
Administration: In Person: Mike Pardun, Superintendent and Scott Larson, Business Manager Electronically: David Galvin, Principal
Board Secretary: In Person: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: In Person: Andrea Gurney
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Danette Miller, Second by Jason Schneider, to approve the consent items (agenda, minutes, bills, and financial reports). Unanimous approval.
Personnel Report
a) Resignations- None
b) Appointments-None
SEA Report-None Superintendent Report
a) Schleswig Return to Learn Plan Update-Mr. Pardun shared information with the board that plans for the 2020- 2021 school year continue. A team of district staff is working on plans for a return to school that will include parental choices as to the method of education students will receive.
b) Facility Usage Discussion-The board discussed re-opening the Schleswig Gym-Fitness Center. The decision to remain closed was based on current health and safety requirements. The board will discuss re-opening the facility at the August board meeting.
c) Approval of Schleswig CSD Emergency Operations Plans- Jason Schneider moved to approve the Schleswig CSD Emergency Operations Plans. Second by Rachel Jacobson. Ayes: Gurney, Schneider, Jacobson, Miller. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
d) Approval of Sharing Agreement with NWAEA for Social Worker-Rachel Jacobson moved to approve a sharing agreement with NWAEA for a Social Worker to provide counseling services to Schleswig CSD. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Miller, Jacobson, Gurney, Schneider. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
e) First Reading of School Board Policies: 501.9 Student Absences-Excused, 601.2 School Day, 604.11 Appropriate Use of Online Learning Platforms, 907 District Operation During Public Emergencies, and 907R1 District Operation During Public Emergency Regulation- Jason Schneider moved to approve the first reading of the aforementioned new board policies. Second by Danette Miller. Ayes: Miller, Schneider, Jacobson, Gurney. Nays: None. Motion Carried.
f) Administrator Update-Mr. Pardun updated the board on the Restroom Project which is progressing on target to be completed prior to the start of school.
g) Next Regular Meeting- The next regular board meeting will be held on August 10, 2020, at 5:30 p.m .
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was
adjourned at 12:35 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
MP7-23-2020
-------
Schleswig Community School District
July, 2020, Board Bills
Vendor Name, Invoice Description...Amount
General Fund
American Solutions For Business, Med Supplies...695.00
Bluespace Creative Inc., Door Signage...131.56
Boyer Valley Community School, Open Enrollment 2Nd Sem...3,531.25
Card Services, Dues & Supplies...881.71
Carroll Control Systems, Inc., Hvac Repairs...1,584.55
Cenex Fleet Fueling, Fuel-Gas...74.88
Central Iowa Distributing, Supplies...1,626.00
Century Business Products, Office Supplies...158.90
Charter Oak-Ute Schools, Special Ed Tuition...19,137.60
Clayton Ridge Community School, 2Nd Sem Open Enrollment...3,531.25
Council Bluffs Community School, Spec Ed Services...3,717.35
Counsel Office & Document, Copier Use...489.69
D&S Sales, Vocal Music Supplies-Trophies...23.00
Denison Community School Dist., Save Pymt For 9-12 Wgs & Spec...86,396.58
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Building Supplies-Paint...182.93
Follet School Solutions, Inc., Library Software...1,715.33
Futureware Distributing, Inc., Chromebook Cases...5,000.00
Home Depot Pro, Building Cleaning Supplies...2,495.31
Immanuel Lutheran Preschool, May Preschool Services...5,871.63
Intrado Interactive Services, School Messaging System...421.32
Iowa Communications Network, Internet...423.00
Iowa Dhs, Apr/May State Share Medicaid...36.64
Iowa School Finance Service, Background Check...42.00
Kck’s Food & Fuel, Fuel For Mower...13.90
Mapleton Press, Publication...178.04
Mid American Energy Company, Electricity...1,163.89
Northwest Aea, Mentoring...150.00
Nova Fitness Equipment Company, Fitness Inspection & Repair...265.10
Perfection Learning, Library Books...248.98
Quandt Repair, Vehicle Maintenance & Supplies...117.83
Quandt, Barb, Vehicle Maintenance And Repair...0.00
R&S Waste Disposal, Waste Management...504.00
Richard Vondrak, Refinish Gym Floor...1,763.78
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Classroom Technology...350.00
Rogers Pest Control Llc, Pest Control...80.00
Schleswig Chiropractic Clinic, Bus Physical...150.00
Schleswig, City Of, Utilities...282.75
Staples Credit Plan, Office Supplies...236.97
Teacher Innovations, Inc., Planbook Subsciption...216.00
Teaching Strategies, Preschool Assessment...177.65
Timberline Billing Service Llc, Medicaid Filing Services...38.77
Windstream, Telephone Services...323.67
Total...146,434.50
S.A.V.E. Fund
Badding Construction Company, Restroom Proj Pymts 1 & 2...53,585.95
Bonsall Tv & Appliance, Washing Machine...949.95
Dell Marketing L.P., Cumputer-Nutrition Office...690.60
Denison Community School Dist., 9-12 S.A.V.E. Wgs...48,339.56
Feh Associates, Architecht/Engneer Fees...1,428.75
Rick’s Computers, Inc., Wifi Services...30,880.00
Total...135,874.81
Debt Service Fund
Umb Bank, Bond Administrative Fees...300.00
United Bank Of Iowa, Revenue Bond Payment...83,443.75
Total...83,743.75
Nutrition Fund
Cash-Wa Distributed, Summer Food Supplies...420.26
Clark, Angie, Refund Student Lunch Account...10.95
Martin Bros., Food & Paper Supplies...937.57
Outhouse, Paul, Refund Student Lunch Account...37.85
Safarian, Jordan, Refund Student Lunch Account...3.80
Thrive Nutritional Service, Llc, May Nutrition Services...4,502.40
Total...5,912.83
Ppel Fund
Council Bluffs Community School, Spec Ed Services...733.59
Great America Financial, Copier Lease...410.00
Total...1,143.59
MP7-23-2020
