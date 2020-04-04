Minutes Of A Special Board Meeting
Of the Board of Directors Of the Schleswig Community School District
March 23, 2020
Call to Order: President Gurney called the meeting to order at noon.
Members Present: Wade Gurney (via Google Hangout), Rachel Jacobson (via Google Hangout), and Cindy March (via Google Hangout)
Absent: Jason Schneider, Danette Miller
Administration: Mike Pardun, Superintendent, Scott Larson, Business Manager (via Google Hangout), David Galvin (via Google Hangout)
Board Secretary: Julia Mogensen
Others Present: None
Guests & Correspondence: None
Consent Items
A motion was made by Rachel Jacobson, Second by Cindy March, to approve the agenda. Unanimous approval.
Superintendent Report
a. District Response to COVID 19- Rachel Jacobson moved to adopt the Schleswig Community School Pandemic Response and Emergency Resolution. Second by Cindy March. Ayes: March, Jacobson, and Gurney. Nays: none. Absent: Miller, Schneider. Carried.
b. Resolution Adopting Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan- Rachel Jacobson moved to adopt the Schleswig Community Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan 2020 Resolution (Carroll, Crawford, Greene, and Sac Counties). Second by Cindy March. Ayes: Gurney, March, Jacobson. Nays: none. Absent: Schneider, Miller. Carried.
Adjournment-There being no further business to come before the Board for consideration at this time, the meeting was adjourned at 12:15 p.m.
Wade Gurney, President
Julia Mogensen, Board Secretary
Approval of March 23, 2020 Minutes
MP4-2-20
