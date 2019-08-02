July 8, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. ...Kluender, & L. Teut.
Motion made by Jacoby/Teut to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Miller to approve the June10, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Hanlin/Jacoby to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco, Chemicals...150.75
Aikman, Suzi, Janitorial...45.00
Boeck Agri, Chemicals...52.50
Bomgaars, Supplies...348.46
Card Services, Suppies/Red Cross, ...230.56
Chad’s Plumbing, Repair...698.60
Charlie’s Plumbing/Htg, P-Tech Unit Repair...267.25
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract
...41.03
Crawford County Auditor, Law Enforcement...5,000.00
Crawford County Solid Waste, Landfill Fee...2,756.25
Denison Aquatic Fun Center, Lifeguard/Wsi Cert...1,020.00
Dgr Engineering, Engineering Services...9,175.00
Fac Coop, Chemicals...116.25
Fareway, Supplies...128.30
Feld Equipment Co, Extinguisher Inspection...210.00
Fineran, Sarah, Supplies...13.97
Gateway Hotel, Meeting...406.56
Gpm, Calibration...515.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Haila Architecture, Services...1,275.00
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...3,098.97
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax
...779.00
Iowa Dnr, Fee...101.69
Iowa One Call, Phone Calls...16.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,581.23
Johnson Propane, Propane...1,548.10
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel/Supplies
...1,241.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees
...65.70
Nepper Law Firm, Legal Fees...65.00
Office Elements, Paper...38.90
Pepsi, Concessions...246.33
Quandt Repair, Repairs...126.90
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling
...9,400.00
Region Xii Cog, Housing Trust...500.00
Schleswig Library, Library Materials/Supplies...1,408.96
Schneider Electric, Fd Lighting
...3,500.00
Stone Supply, Supplies...204.88
Storey Kenworthy, Notices...162.80
The Office Stop, Supplies...106.61
Us Post Office, Schleswig, Postage
...122.15
Vetter Equip, V-Belt...26.99
Volkert Sales, Supplies...111.26
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...5,889.00
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Wipco, Service Deposit...693.92
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh), State Taxes...955.00
Payroll June...11,968.35
Total...67,499.77
Expense Report Totals
Fund Totals
General...29,550.78
Rut...2,838.37
Water...11,016.57
Sewer...4,319.80
Sewer Capital Project...9,175.00
Landfill...10,599.25
Revenue Report Totals
Fund Totals
General...17,994.64
Rut...9,231.33
Lost...6,097.42
Boeck...184.03
Meseck...0.00
Cleveland...230.03
Heiden...0.00
Ent...0.06
Water...14,085.88
Water Deposits...0.00
Sewer...16,212.92
Sewer Capital Project...42,860.00
Landfill...5,957.14
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
Motion by Jacoby/Hanlin to approve building permit of BJ Kamigaki –Garden Shed. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Teut to approve building permit of Dennis Jepsen -Deck. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve building permit of Lowell Teut - Shed. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Miller to approve Provision of Limited Professional Services Agreement. All ayes.
Council reviewed Building Observations & Recommendation for Haila Architecture.
Council appreciated Delbert Clausen donating pole to be used for electrical service to campsite.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Miller to adjourn at 7:49 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP7-18-19
