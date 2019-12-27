RESOLUTION
A RESOLUTION AMENDING
MAPLETON MUNICIPAL ELECTRIC UTILITY RATES
WHEREAS, the cost to the City of Mapleton of supplying electric utility service to its citizens and other customers has increased; and
WHEREAS, it is necessary to raise the charge for electric utility service to cover the increased costs to the City;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the City of Mapleton, Iowa that the present entitled RATES, of the City of Mapleton, Iowa, is hereby repealed in the entirety and the following is enacted in its place:
RATES. The rate for electric service shall be as follows:
Residential Service
APPLICABLE TO:
Residential customer for all domestic uses in single-family dwellings and individually metered apartments within the service territory of City of Mapleton Municipal Electric. This schedule includes the use of motors of not more than 5 horsepower individual capacity; water heating units not exceeding 5kW simultaneous capacity; and space heating and air conditioning.
The rate schedule applies to all meters in residential applications, including second “Electric Heat” meters.
SERVICE AVAILABLE:
Single-phase, 60 hertz, 120/240 volt, 400 amp max., 3-wire, single meter.
MONTHLY RATE: Service Charge (no kWh)......$18.02
Service Charge Dual Meter $0.00
Plus
Energy Charge
All kWh......................10.51¢
LOAD CONTROL CREDITS:
Load management or incentive credit rates will be applied to monthly bills for each customer meeting the requirements of the respective program. Credit amount may be changed from time to time as determined by Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO) policies.
To enroll in this program, customers must purchase and install a second meter and associated panels to separate electric heat without backup from the normal usage meter. To ensure conformance of respective program by NIPCO, City will contact customer to conduct a bi-annual inspection during normal business hours.
During the Winter Season billing months of January – April & October - December the energy charge will be:
Dual Heat – Controlled Heat Rate (Electric Heat & with load control switch on A/C)
Energy Charge
All kWh..................................6.50¢
SALES TAX:
Sales tax to be added to all electric bills so as to be in compliance with the provisions of the laws of the state of Iowa.
PROMPT PAYMENT PROVISIONS:
All charges are net. If the bill is not paid or mailed and postmarked by the last day of the month following the billing date, a late payment charge of 1.5% per month will apply. If the last day of the month falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the due date will be the next working day.
ENERGY COST ADJUSTMENT:
All energy usage is subject to provisions of an Energy Cost Adjustment feature, if implemented by the City Council of the City of Mapleton.
Small Commercial:
APPLICABLE TO:
This schedule is applicable to all kWh sales to establishments which are operating as a business and are provided single- or three-phase service. This schedule shall include apartments, schools, offices, small manufacturers, stores, shops, trailer camps and similar operations where metered under one name within the service territory of City of Mapleton Municipal Electric, with a monthly load that is less than 5,000 kWh.
SERVICE AVAILABLE:
Single-phase or three-phase, 60 hertz, 120/240 or 120/208 or 277/480 volt, 400 amp max., 3-wire or 4-wire, single meter or two meters for dual heat, 60 Hertz.
MONTHLY RATE: Service Charge (no kWh)........$31.14
Service Charge Dual Meter $0.00
Plus
Energy Charge
All kWh.................................11.22¢
LOAD CONTROL CREDITS:
Load management or incentive credit rates will be applied to monthly bills for each customer meeting the requirements of the respective program. Credit amount may be changed from time to time as determined by Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO) policies.
To enroll in this program, customers must purchase and install a second meter and associated panels to separate electric heat without backup from the normal usage meter. To ensure conformance of respective program by NIPCO, City will contact customer to conduct a bi-annual inspection during normal business hours.
During the Winter Season billing months of January – April & October - December the energy charge will be:
Dual Heat – Controlled Heat Rate (Electric Heat & with load control switch on A/C)
Energy Charge
All kWh..................................7.20¢
SALES TAX:
Sales tax to be added to all electric bills so as to be in compliance with the provisions of the laws of the state of Iowa.
PROMPT PAYMENT PROVISIONS:
All charges are net. If the bill is not paid or mailed and postmarked by the last day of the month following the billing date, a late payment charge of 1.5% per month will apply. If the last day of the month falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the due date will be the next working day.
ENERGY COST ADJUSTMENT:
All energy usage is subject to provisions of an Energy Cost Adjustment feature, if implemented by the City Council of the City of Mapleton.
Large Commercial:
APPLICABLE TO:
Any commercial or industrial load within the City of Mapleton Municipal Electric service territory, with a monthly load in excess of 5,000 kWh or any new customer (or existing customer that modifies its usage) that is projected to have a monthly load in excess of 5,000 kWh.
SERVICE AVAILABLE:
Single- or three-phase, 60 Hertz, 240/120 V, 208 Y/120 V, or 480 Y/277 V, 3-wire or 4-wire, or standard primary voltage available at point of delivery. Special voltages may be provided at the discretion of the utility. Utility furnishes only one transformer bank and/or one meter.
MONTHLY RATE:
Service Charge (no kWh) $35.75
Service Charge Dual Meter $0.00
+
Energy Charge
All kWh...................................4.73¢
+
Demand Charge
All kW...................................$15.75
LOAD CONTROL CREDITS:
Load management or incentive credit rates will be applied to monthly bills for each customer meeting the requirements of the respective program. Credit amount may be changed from time to time as determined by Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO) policies.
To enroll in this program, customers must purchase and install a second meter and associated panels to separate electric heat without backup from the normal usage meter. To ensure conformance of respective program by NIPCO, City will contact customer to conduct a bi-annual inspection during normal business hours.
During the Winter Season billing months of January – April & October - December the energy charge will be:
Dual Heat – Controlled Heat Rate (Electric Heat & with load control switch on A/C)
Energy Charge
All kWh....................................0.72¢
METERED DEMAND:
The metered demand for any month shall be the maximum kilowatt demand established by the consumer for any fifteen-minute interval during the month as indicated or recorded by a demand meter.
POWER FACTOR ADJUSTMENT:
If the customer’s average monthly power factor falls below 90%, leading or lagging, the utility may adjust the metered demand by the ratio of 90% to the measured average monthly power factor in percent. Example:
Metered Demand = 739 kW
Ave. Mo. Power Factor = 73.0%
Ratio = 90/73 = 1.2329
Adjusted Demand = (739)(1.2329)=
911 kW
ADJUSTED DEMAND:
The adjusted demand consists of the metered demand adjusted for power factor, if applicable.
BILLING DEMAND:
The demand to be billed shall be the adjusted demand for the month but not less than 60% of the highest adjusted demand during the preceding 11 months.
SALES TAX:
Sales tax to be added to all electric bills so as to be in compliance with the provisions of the laws of the state of Iowa.
PROMPT PAYMENT PROVISIONS:
All charges are net. If the bill is not paid or mailed and postmarked by the last day of the month following the billing date, a late payment charge of 1.5% per month will apply. If the last day of the month falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the due date will be the next working day.
ENERGY COST ADJUSTMENT:
All energy usage is subject to provisions of an Energy Cost Adjustment feature, if implemented by the City Council of the City of Mapleton.
Municipal Service
APPLICABLE TO:
Any electrical load under the jurisdiction of City of Mapleton government within the City of Mapleton Municipal Electric service territory.
SERVICE AVAILABLE:
Single- or Three-Phase, 60 Hertz, 240/120 V, 208 Y/120 V, or 480 Y/277 V, 3 or 4-wire, or standard primary voltage available at point of delivery. Special voltages may be provided at the discretion of the utility.
MONTHLY RATE:
Monthly Load Less than 5,000 kWh
Service Charge (no kWh) $31.14
Service Charge Dual Mete $0.00
Plus
Energy Charge
All kWh.................................11.22¢
Monthly Load in Excess of 5,000 kWh
Service Charge (no kWh) $31.14
Service Charge Dual Meter $0.00
+
Energy Charge
All kWh..................................4.73¢
+
Demand Charge
All kW...................................$15.75
LOAD CONTROL CREDITS:
Load management or incentive credit rates will be applied to monthly bills for each customer meeting the requirements of the respective program. Credit amount may be changed from time to time as determined by Northwest Iowa Power Cooperative (NIPCO) policies.
To enroll in this program, customers must purchase and install a second meter and associated panels to separate electric heat without backup from the normal usage meter. To ensure conformance of respective program by NIPCO, City will contact customer to conduct a bi-annual inspection during normal business hours.
During the Winter Season billing months of January – April & October - December the energy charge will be:
Dual Heat – Controlled Heat Rate (Electric Heat & with load control switch on A/C)
Monthly Load Less than 5,000 kWh
Energy Charge
All kWh...................................7.20¢
Monthly Load in Excess than 5,000 kWh
Energy Charge
All kWh..................................7.20¢
SALES TAX:
Sales tax (if applicable) to be added to all electric bills so as to be in compliance with the provisions of the laws of the state of Iowa.
PROMPT PAYMENT PROVISIONS:
All charges are net. If the bill is not paid or mailed and postmarked by the last day of the month following the billing date, a late payment charge of 1.5% per month will apply. If the last day of the month falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, the due date will be the next working day.
ENERGY COST ADJUSTMENT:
All energy usage is subject to provisions of an Energy Cost Adjustment feature, if implemented by the City Council of the City of Mapleton.
BY IT FURTHER ORDAINED that this resolution shall be in full force and effect and shall be applied to the January 1, 2020, billing.
Motion by Steve Oberg second by James Else to adopt the foregoing resolution.
James Else,Chairman
ATTEST: Karla Uhl, City Clerk
I certify that the foregoing Resolution was published on the 19th day of November, 2019.
Karla Uhl, City Clerk
MP12-19-19
