Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
October 14, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. ...Kluender, & L. Teut.
Motion made by Miller/Teut to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Jacoby/Miller to approve the September 9, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Hanlin/Jacoby to approve the September 30, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Hanlin to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Aikman, Suzi, Janitorial...45.00
Ampride, Parts...16.65
Bomgaars, Supplies...16.26
Carroll Hydraulics, Repair...208.75
Christiansen Farms, Grading Project
...1,960.00
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract...35.58
Crawford Co Engineer’s, Road Grading
...59,990.81
Crawford Co Sheriff, Paper Service
...46.74
Crawford Co Solid Waste, Landfill Fee
...2,756.25
Dgr Engineering, Engineering Services
...18,350.00
Elliott Equip, Parts...1,368.97
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Imfoa, Training...125.00
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...2,924.66
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...846.00
Iowa League Of Cities, Budget Workshop...50.00
Iowa One Call, Calls...22.00
Ipers, Ipers ...1,438.52
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...444.16
Kiron Lumber, Parts...84.86
Kluender, Kristi, Mileage...46.40
Mangold Testing, Fees...463.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees
...80.78
Meseck Electric, Parts/Labor...99.10
Mid American, Electricity...3,513.62
Nepper Law Firm, Legal Fees...400.00
Office Elements, Paper...38.90
Petersen, Chad, Grading Project
...4,648.00
Quandt Repair, Repairs...235.34
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling
...9,737.00
Schleswig Celebration, Calf Show Days
...500.00
Schleswig Library, Materials...2,511.19
The Office Stop, Supplies...31.25
The Road Guy Const, Seal Coating
...26,220.25
Toyne, Repair...2,925.16
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh), ...State Taxes...1,340.00
Uline, Supplies...95.76
Us Post Office, Postage...121.10
West Central Iowa Rural Water , Water
...4,592.25
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Wipco, Light Service...164.07
Windstream, Phone...718.91
Payroll September... 9,569.36
Expense Report Totals...159,872.20
Fund Totals
General...42,550.13
Rut...7,018.90
Water...9,246.44
Sewer...70,213.48
Sewer Capital Project...18,350.00
Landfill...12,493.25
Revenue Report Totals...79,265.86
Fund Totals
General...19,646.18
Rut...12,672.51
Lost...6,815.96
Boeck...368.06
Meseck...0.00
Cleveland...230.03
Heiden...0.00
Ent...0.06
Water...15,625.25
Water Deposits...150.00
Sewer...17,726.00
Sewer Capital Project...0.00
Landfill...6,031.81
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
Motion by Miller/Teut to approve Building Permit Application of Luis Portillo Bermudez -Shed. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Miller to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Miller to adjourn at 7:36 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
