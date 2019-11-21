Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
November 13, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: W. Miller, T. Kluender, & L. Teut.
Motion made by Miller/Kluender to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Teut/Miller to approve the October 14, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Teut/Miller to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Aikman, Suzi, Janitorial...45.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...265.60
Card Services, Meeting Expense...20.60
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract ...33.35
Dgr Engineering, Engineering Services...29,184.50
Econa Signs, Signs...144.21...
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
G-Works, License/Support...3,357.85
Holiday Inn, Meeting Expense...302.40
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...2,243.34
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...915.00
Iowa One Call, Calls...8.00
Iowa Prison Industries, Signs...89.80
Ipers, Ipers...1,442.12
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...382.44
Kluender, Kristi, Mileage/Vandalism...327.43
Mangold Testing, Fees...344.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...64.26
Mid American, Electricity...2,387.76
Quandt Repair, Repair...330.00
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling...4,823.00
Schleswig Library, Materials...1,697.78
Schneider Electric, Electrical –Campsite...2,391.45
Sexton Oil, Fuel Oil...800.06
The Office Stop, Supplies...20.27
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh), ...State Taxes...320.00
Us Post Office, Postage...394.70
Van Wall Equip, Parts...390.38
Volkert Sales, Mower Tires...162.27
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...4,475.25
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Wipco, Moving Lines/Electricity...13,279.68
Windstream, Phone...359.57
Payroll October...7,440.38
Expense Report Totals...79,533.00
Fund Totals
General...16,664.52
Rut...4,296.73
Water...8,322.45
Sewer...16,241.80
Sewer Capital Project...29,184.50
Landfill...4,823.00
Revenue Report Totals...163,697.58
Fund Totals
General...106,813.32
Rut...10,963.20
Lost...6,815.98
Boeck...0.00
Meseck...1,656.27
Cleveland...230.03
Heiden...0.00
Ent...0.06
Water...14,343.74
Water Deposits...450.00
Sewer...16,546.60
Sewer Capital Project...0.00
Landfill...5,878.38
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
Motion by Kluender/Miller to approve 2019 Annual Financial Report. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Kluender to approve 2019 Urban Renewal Report. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Miller to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Teut to adjourn at 7:22 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP11-21-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.