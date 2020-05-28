Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
May 11, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. Kluender & L. Teut.
Motion made by Hanlin/Outhouse to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Miller to approve the April 13, 2020 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Teut/Outhouse to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial...45.00
Bob Andresen,Labor...30.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...27.98
Card Services,Supplies...66.49
Compass Business Solution,Forms...618.01
Crawford Co Solid Waste, Landfill Fee...2,756.25
Dgr Engineering, Services...468.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
IRS, Fed/Fica Tax...1,934.60
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...671.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,350.25
Johnson Propane, Tank Lease...1.00
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel....513.95
Mangold Testing, Testing Fees...424.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...118.42
Mid American, Electricity...2,250.71
Precision Towing, Towing Fee...200.00
R&S Waste, Garbage Hauling...4,823.00
Sandry Fire, Gear...1,247.00
Schleswig Library, Materials...387.95
The Office Stop, Supplies...33.07
Treasurer State Of Ia (Wh), State Taxes...851.00
Us Post Office, Postage...121.80
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...5,287.75
Wellmark, Wellmark... 1,142.34
Windstream, Phone...357.32
Wipco, Electricity...39.47
April Payroll...6,890.24
Expense Report Total...31,858.85
General...7,811.94
Road Use Tax 3,659.93
Water ...9,410.95
Sewer...3,396.78
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill ...7,579.25
Revenue Report Total...151,026.07
General...98,204.81
Road Use Tax...10,271.88
Lost...5,892.90
Meseck... .00
Cleveland....00
Boeck...368.06
Enterprise....01
Water ...11,966.61
Water Deposits....00
Sewer...18,470.52
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...5,851.28
OLD BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:...
Public Hearing held at 7:05 p.m. on approval of Mid American Energy 25 year Electric Franchise. No written or ...oral objections.
Motion by Teut/Miller to adopt Ordinance 260 – Granting MidAmerican Energy Electric Franchise for a period of 25 years and to waive 2nd & 3rd readings. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Kluender to approve Resolution 20-05-11, to provide for a notice of hearing on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements Project and the taking of bids therefor. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve bid of Knife River for street project. All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Hanlin to approve building permit application of Randy Martin. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Teut to approve building permit application of Mario Esteves. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to approve building permit application of Marlene Bachman. All ayes.
Discussed Upcoming Community Events.
Motion by Teut/Outhouse to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Report. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Teut to adjourn at 8:19 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor... Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour.
