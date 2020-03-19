Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
March 9, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. ...Kluender & L. Teut.
Motion made by Outhouse/Teut to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Miller/Hanlin to approve the February 10, 2020 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Hanlin to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco,Tech Service...681.40
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial ...45.00
Bob Andresen, Labor...40.00
Bomgaars, Supplies ...79.32
Card Services, Supplies ...11.40
Charlie’s Plumbing & Heating, Repair...278.25
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract ...62.29
Country Rose, Plant...30.00
Csc Trophies, Cpr Training...760.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Gworks, Training...99.00
Richard Hanlin, Labor...40.00
Imfoa, Training...125.00
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...1,866.65
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax ...770.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,227.77
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...127.43
Mangold Environmental Testing, Testing Fees ...344.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...182.82
Mid American, Electricity...2,336.54
Office Elements, Paper...38.90
Ppp Design, Web Hosting...70.70
Quality Truck Service, Repair...1,498.05
R&S Waste, Garbage Hauling...9,620.00
Schleswig Library, Library Materials...516.48
Sexton Oil Co, Fuel Oil...1,122.85
The Office Stop, Supplies...15.52
Us Post Office, Postage...121.10
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water ...4,254.25
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,142.34
Windstream, Phone...357.99
Wipco, Electricity...40.04
February Payroll...6,281.21
Expense Report Total...34,239.55
General...10,145.96
Road Use Tax ...4,121.50
Water...7,740.48
Sewer...2,611.61
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...9,620.00
Revenue Report Total...67,491.59
General...12,164.07
Road Use Tax...10,881.34
Lost...5,892.90
Meseck...184.03
Cleveland...230.03
Boeck....00
Enterprise....06
Water ...12,844.65
Water Deposits....00
Sewer...19,480.72
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...5,813.79
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
Mike Goodin updated the council on the United Church of Christ possibly starting a child care center....
Public Hearing held at 7:25 p.m. on approval of the 2020/2021 Budget. No written or oral objections.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve Resolution 20-03-09, adopting the 2020/2021 Budget. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve Resolution 20-03-09A Setting Public Hearing Date –Budget Amendment. ...All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve Liquor Permit Application of Schleswig Golf Course. All ayes.
Discussed City Wide Clean Up. Will be held April 22nd.
Discussed street repairs for 2020 Street Project.
Discussed C-3 Zoning for church and available parking....
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Kluender to adjourn at 7:58 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP3-19-2020
