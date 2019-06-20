Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
June 10, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. ...Kluender, & L. Teut.
Motion made by Hanlin/Teut to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Miller to approve the May 13, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Jacoby/Hanlin to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco, Chemicals...1,424,12
Aikman, Suzi, Janitorial...209.50
Barco, Survey Flags...260.42
Blue Line Cleaning, Floor Cleaning/Waxing...904.80
Bomgaars, Supplies...319.45
Card Services, Suppies...5.85
Certified Testing, Geotechnical Report...6,160.00
Compass Business, Forms...616.72
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract...2.00
Crawford County Treasurer, Property Taxes...1,122.00
Custom Motorcycle, Parts...77.99
Denison Do It Best, Supplies...75.33
Dgr Engineering, Engineering Services...36,700.00
Elliott Equip, Brake...1,359.91
Environmental Health Dept, Fees...288.00
Fareway, Supplies...148.23
Ed M Feld Equipment Co, Extinguisher Inspection...125.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...79.25...Hoffman Agency, Insurance...41,422.00
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...2,281.08
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...770.00
Iowa League Of Cities, Dues/Training...1,161.00
Iowa One Call, Phone Calls...24.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,543.36
Johnson Propane, Propane...676.20
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel/Supplies...767.98
Kiron Lumber, Supplies...39.25
Mangold Testing, Testing Fees...424.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...448.37
Mid American Energy, Electricity...2,425.92
Ppp Design, Web Hosting...70.70
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling...504.50
Racom Corp, Batteries...209.80
Sandry Fire, Gear...350.73
Schleswig Library, Library Materials/Supplies...1,008.23
Schmidt, Sarah, Reimbursement Lifeguard Certs...209.00
Storey Kenworthy, Forms...161.28
Us Post Office, Schleswig Postage...387.85
Vetter Equip, Parts...148.33
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...4,793.75
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Wigman Co, Parts...108.80
Windstream, Phone...436.97
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh), State Taxes...326.00
Payroll May...7,844.28
Total...119,505.59
Expense Report Totals
Fund Totals
General...53,224.83
Rut...6,827.34
Water...12,798.51
Sewer...40,494.91
Sewer Capital Project...6,160.00
Revenue Report Totals...99,410.13
Fund Totals
General...7,593.43
Rut...10,633.15
Lost...6,097.42
Boeck...184.03
Meseck...0.00
Cleveland...230.03
Heiden...0.00
Ent...0.07
Water...13,651.46
Water Deposits...300.00
Sewer...36,601.13
Sewer Capital Project...18,350.00
Landfill...5,769.41
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
Discussed repair to the library back door. Concrete will be replaced to below frost line.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve Resolution 19-06-10 –Transfer of Funds/LOST. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Teut to approve Resolution 19-06-10A -2019/2020 Salaries. Ayes: Hanlin,Miller,Jacoby,Teut. ...Abstain: Kluender.
Motion by Miller/Kluender to approve Cigarette Permit Renewal Application –KCK’s. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Miller to approve Liquor Permit Renewal Application –KCK’s. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve Liquor Permit Renewal Application when submitted to local authority is ...received –The Chrome Spur. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve Liquor Permit Renewal Application when submitted to local authority is ...received – Cheetas. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Kluender to agree to subordinate agreement from First State Bank All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Hanlin to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Kluender to adjourn at 7:51 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP6-20-19
