Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
June 8, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. ...Kluender & L. Teut.
Motion made by Miller/Hanlin to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Teut/Hanlin to approve the May 11, 2020 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Outhouse/Miller to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial...45.00
August Enterprises, Consultation/Inspection...600.00
Barco, Supplies...42.32
Bohlmann, Bench Legs/Hardware...162.60
Bomgaars, Supplies...395.42
Card Services, Supplies/Postage...156.07
Counsel, Copier Contract...41.64
Country Rose, Plant...30.00
Crawford Co Auditor, Law Enforcement Contract...5,000.00
Dgr Engineering, Services...708.00
David Friedrichsen, Pool Misters...400.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract ...53.25
Hallett Materials, Cold Mix...1,305.30
Hoffman Agency, Insurance...43,490.00
Irs, Fed/Fica Tax...2,318.49
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...947.00
Iowa One Call, Location Info...24.00
Iowa League Of Cities, Academy...195.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,610.12
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...347.00
Mangold Testing, Testing Fees...344.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...576.62
Office Elements, Paper...38.90
Keith Petersen, Building Repair...675.00
Ppp Design, Web Hosting...70.70
Quality Truck Repair, Repairs...1,395.48
Quandt Repair, Repairs...51.00
R&S Waste, Garbage Hauling...4,823.00
Schleswig Library, Materials/Supplies...855.52
Sexton Oil, Fuel Oil...400.23
The Office Stop, Supplies...6.99
Van Wall Equip, Battery...104.17
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...5,278.00
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,142.34
Wipco, Electricity...39.19
May Payroll...8,138.69
Expense Report Total ...81,811.04
General...53,193.96
Road Use Tax...6,293.59
Water...13,418.10
Sewer...4,067.39
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...4,838.00
Revenue Report Total...68,577.54
General...9,632..77
Road Use Tax...8,325.66
Lost...6,922.32
Meseck....00
Cleveland....00
Boeck....00
Enterprise....02
Water...16,507.67
Water Deposits....00
Sewer...21,310.85
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...5,878.25
OLD BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:...
Motion by Outhouse/Teut to approve Resolution 20-06-08 –Transfer Funds/LOST. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve Resolution 20-06-08A -2020/2021 Salaries. Ayes: Hanlin, Miller, Outhouse, Teut. Abstain: Kluender. Motion carried.
Motion by Miller/Outhouse to approve Cigarette Permit Renewal of KCK’s Food & Fuel. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Kluender to approve Liquor Permit Renewal of Cheeta’s Bar & Grill pending the completed application process. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve the proposed R&S Waste contract. All ayes.
Council discussed pool opening. Pool & Park Committee will meet with pool manager to discuss if the pool will open this summer & if opening, what precautions will be put in place.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to approve proposed offer of services of August Enterprises, LLC for asbestos removal. All ayes.
Public Hearing held at 7:48 p.m. on proposed plans, specifications, form of contract & estimate of cost for the ...wastewater treatment facility improvement project. No written or oral objections.
Motion by Teut/Kluender to approve Resolution 20-06-08B finally approving & confirming plans, specifications, form of contract & estimate of cost for the wastewater treatment facility improvements project. All ayes.
Council had consideration of bids for the wastewater treatment facility improvements project.
Resolution 20-06-08C awarding contract for the wastewater treatment facility improvements project was tabled until June 22, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.
Motion by Kluender/Outhouse to approve Resolution 20-06-08D to set July 13, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall for public hearing on proposal to enter into sewer loan & disbursement agreement and to borrow money thereunder. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Teut to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Report. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Teut to adjourn at 8:25 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor ... Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
