July 13, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. Kluender & L. Teut.
Motion made by Hanlin/Outhouse to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Teut/Miller to approve the June 8 & June 22, 2020 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Hanlin to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco , Chemicals...2,243.65
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial...45.00
Bob Andresen, Part...4.59
Card Services, Supplies/Postage...221.48
Chad’s Plumbing, Curb Box...237.24
Counsel, Copier Contract...55.74
Crawford Co Auditor, Law Enforcement Contract...5,000.00
Crawford Co Solid Waste, Landfill Fee...2,756.25
Crawford Co Treasurer, Taxes...142.00
Denison Do It Best, Supplies...109.79
Dgr Engineering, Services...301.00
Elan City, Radar Speed Sign...3,179.00
FAC, Chemicals...43.75
Fareway, Concessions...72.70
Feld Equip, Adapter...77.77
Fineran, Sarah, Supplies...23.88
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
IRS, Fed/Fica Tax...4,032.05
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...703.00
DNR, Fee...101.53
Iowa League Of Cities, Dues...786.00
Iowa Prison Industries, Hand Gel...130.90
Ipers, Ipers...2,456.07
Kamigaki, BJ, Mileage...134.52
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...917.88
Kiron Lumber, Supplies...76.34
Kluender, Troy, Mileage...132.24
Mangold Testing, Testing Fees...383.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...103.66
Mid American, Electricity...4,988.58
Miracle Recreation, Parts...727.81
Nw Ia League Of Cities, Dues...25.00
Phils Lawn, Mulch...93.75
Quandt Repair, Repairs...296.06
R&S Waste, Garbage Hauling...4,823.00
Schleswig Library, Materials/Supplies...954.58
The Office Stop, Supplies...20.63
Treasurer Ia W/H, State Tax...1,093.00
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...5,846.75
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,142.34
Windstream, Phone...718.36
Wipco, Electricity...39.18
June Payroll ...15,027.98
Expense Report Total...60,321.30
General...27,468.71
Road Use Tax ...8,412.92
Water ...12,507.55
Sewer...4,352.87
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill ...7,579.25
Revenue Report Total...60,762.52
General...9,219.58
Road Use Tax...5,278.54
Lost...6,922.32
Meseck...552.09
Cleveland....00
Boeck...368.06
Enterprise....01
Water ...13,402.25
Water Deposits...150.00
Sewer...18,834.12
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...6,035.55
OLD BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:...
Public Hearing held at 7:24 p.m. on proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan & Disbursement Agreement. ...No written or oral objections.
Motion by Kluender/Hanlin to approve Resolution 20-07-13 taking additional action on proposal to enter into a Sewer Revenue Loan & Disbursement Agreement. All ayes....
Motion by Teut/Miller to approve Proposal & Contract for Geotechnical Engineer, Certified Testing Services All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve Liquor Permit Renewal Application of The Chrome Spur. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Teut to approve Liquor Permit Renewal Application of KCK’s Food & Fuel. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve Building Permit Application of Juan Velasquez –Deck. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve Building Permit Application of Boeckman Properties –Shed. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve Building Permit Application pending Fire Marshal approval of Farmers Coop ...-Propane Tanks. All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Outhouse to approve Building Permit Application of Antonio Lopez –Deck. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve Building Permit Application of Janelle Lewis –Deck. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to approve 2020/2021 Seasonal LP Contract -100% down. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Kluender to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Report. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to adjourn at 8:33 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP7-23-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.