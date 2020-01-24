January 13, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. ...Kluender. Absent: L. Teut.
Motion made by Hanlin/Miller to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Hanlin/Miller to approve the December 9, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Outhouse to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial...90.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...115.15
Bt Computers Llc, Computer Update...210.00
Card Services, Postage...127.40
Chad’s Plumbing, Inc, Repairs...73.19
Charlie’s Plumbing & Heating, Repairs...242.62
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract...65.40
Crawford County Solid Waste, Landfill Fee...2,756.25
D & S Sales, Id Plate...7.50
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...16.78
Dgr Engineering, Wastewater Project...9,175.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Gworks, Forms...118.33
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...2,901.55
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...706.00
Iowa One Call, Faxes...6.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,787.62
Jim’s Sewer Service, Jet Tile Line...480.00
Joe’s Welding, Repair...232.40
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...396.53
Mangold Environmental Testing, Testing Fees...463.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...104.07
Meseck Electric, LLC, Repair...687.78
Mid American Energy, Electricity...2,411.64
Northwest Ia League Of Cities , Dues...25.00
Outhouse Paul, Mileage...29.00
Penguin Management, Inc, Communications...948.00
Quandt Repair, Repairs...117.80
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling...4,810.00
Schleswig Library, Library Materials...825.40
Sexton Oil Co, Fuel Oil...1,160.41
Stone Office Supply, Office Supplies...53.98
The Office Stop, Supplies...21.33
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh), State Taxes...1,020.00
Van Wall Equipment, Parts...216.80
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...4,004.00
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Windstream, Phone...359.57
Windstream, Phone...358.20
Wipco, Electricity...40.54
December Payroll,...9,651.36
Expense Report Total ...47,906.15
General...12,907.47
Road Use Tax ...5,097.83
Water...8,920.43
Sewer...4,239.17
Sewer Capital Project...9,175.00
Landfill ...7,566.25
Revenue Report Total...87,374.55
General...179.09
Water ...13,199.53
Water Deposits...150.00
Sewer...16,023.59
Sewer Capital Project...51,986.78
Landfill...5,835.56
OLD BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve CDBG Administration Contract. All ayes.
Council reviewed Hazard Mitigation Plan Update.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to reappoint Troy Kluender as Schleswig 911 Board Representative. Ayes: Hanlin, ...Miller, Outhouse. Abstain: Kluender.
Motion by Kluender/Miller to approve EMC improvement recommendations –Maintenance Shop/Playground. ...All ayes.
Council discussed NLC Service Line Warranty Program. No action taken at this time.
Motion by Miller/Outhouse to approve Resolution 20-02-10 –Set Public Hearing Date/Max Tax Levies. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Kluender to approve 2020 Appointments/Committees. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to approve Annual 2019 Payroll Summary for publication. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve Health Insurance Renewal. Employer 80% & Employee 20% of premium ...cost. Ayes: Miller, Hanlin, Kluender. Nays: Outhouse.
Motion by Hanlin/Outhouse to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Kluender to adjourn at 8:07 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP1-23-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.