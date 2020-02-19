February 10, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. ...Kluender & L. Teut.
Motion made by Miller/Teut to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Outhouse/Miller to approve the January 13, 2020 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Miller to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial...45.00
Ampride, Parts...15.85
Auditor Of State, Fee...1,200.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...69.99
Card Services, Supplies ...22.42
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract ...59.75
Crawford Co Engineer, Ice Control Mix...1,260.80
Denison Do It Best Hardware, Supplies...35.58
Feld Equipment, Recharge/Hydrotest...60.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract ...53.25
Imfoa, Dues...50.00
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...2,156.75
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...727.00
Iowa One Call, Calls...10.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,287.63
Jp Cooke Co, Pet Lic Receipt Books...46.70
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...663.47
Mangold Environmental Testing, Testing Fees...344.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...127.14
Ppp Design, Website Update...75.00
Quality Truck Service, Tire Foam Fill...100.80
Quandt Repair, Repairs ...57.86
Schleswig Library, Library Materials ...296.88
Sexton Oil Co, Fuel Oil...1,052.36
The Office Stop, Supplies...50.87
Us Post Office, Postage...122.15
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...4,761.25
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Wipco, Electricity...40.46
January Payroll ...6,552.09
Expense Report Total...22,382.35
General...7,022.65
Road Use Tax...4,220.72
Water...8,585.78
Sewer ...2,553.20
Sewer Capital Project ....00
Landfill ....00
Revenue Report Total...78,343.51
General...20,524.37
Road Use Tax...6,989.90
Lost...13,944.52
Cleveland...230.03
Boeck...184.03
Water...14,202.69
Water Deposits....00
Sewer...16,393.64
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...5,874.33
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
Public Hearing held at 7:10 p.m. involving SRF Loan/Environment Information/Project Plan. Questions that were ...asked were: cost of the project, when will the biding start, if the plans are complete, and if there will be access to a farm field.
Council reviewed the preliminary SRF Quality Project.
Motion by Teut/Outhouse to approve building permit application of Heiden Concrete. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Hanlin to approve building permit application of Marlene Bachman -deck. All ayes.
Council discussed NLC Service Line Warranty Program. Not interesting in participating at this time.
Council reviewed Iowa DOT advertising signs permit process.
Public Hearing held at 7:33 p.m. approving maximum tax dollars. No written or oral objections....
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve Resolution 20-02-10A –Maximum Tax Levy. All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Outhouse to set March 9, 2020, 7:00 p.m. as date and time for public hearing at City Hall for ...2020/2021 Budget. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Teut to approve 2% raise for City Clerk, Public Works, Parks, & Library. Ayes: Hanlin, Miller, Outhouse, Teut. Abstain: Kluender.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to adjourn at 7:58 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
