Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
December 9, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. ...Kluender, & L. Teut.
Motion made by Miller/Hanlin to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Miller to approve the November 13, 2019 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Jacoby/Teut to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Ampride, Parts...65.34
Andresen, Bob, Labor...60.00
Bomgaars, Supplies...86.90
Card Services, Supplies...140.20
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract
...120.71
Crawford Co Auditor, Law Enforcement/Election...10,489.60
Crawford Co Engineer, Blades...666.06
Do It Best, Supplies...19.96
Feld Equip, Cylinders...2,050.00
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...1,880.40
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...751.00
Ia League Of Cities, Leadership Academy...190.00
Iowa One Call, Calls...32.00
Ia Rural Water Assoc, Dues...225.00
Ipers, Ipers ...1,176.21
Johnson Propane, Propane...3,500.00
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...520.43
Kluender, Kristi, Mileage...45.24
Mangold Testing, Fees...344.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees
...232.92
Mid American, Electricity...2,299.25
Nepper Law Firm, Legal Fees...215.46
Office Elements, Supplies...38.90
Ppp Design, Web Hosting...70.70
Quandt Repair, Repair...50.00
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling...4,810.00
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh), State Taxes...280.00
Us Post Office, Postage...120.05
Van Wall Equip, Parts...514.29
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...3,864.25
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Wipco, Electricity...40.25
Payroll November...6,275.25
Expense Report Totals...42,264.92
Fund Totals
General...22,964.20
Rut...3,961.02
Water...7,530.91
Sewer...2,998.79
Landfill...4,810.00
Expense Report Totals...79,533.00
Fund Totals
General...16,664.52
Rut...4,296.73
Water...8,322.45
Sewer...16,241.80
Sewer Capital Project...29,184.50
Landfill...4,823.00
Revenue Report Totals...70,609.77
Fund Totals
General...11,005.51
Rut...9,675.36
Lost...12,798.56
Boeck...552.09
Meseck...184.03
Cleveland...460.06
Heiden...0.00
Ent...0.06
Water...13,591.56
Water Deposits....00
Sewer...16,418.49
Sewer Capital Project...0.00
Landfill...5,924.05
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:
Motion by Hanlin/Jacoby to approve 2019/2020 Seasonal LP Contract. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Hanlin to approve Resolution 19-12-09 –Amend Sewer Rate & waiving two addition readings. ...All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Miller to adopt Ordinance #259 –Amend Sewer Rates. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve building permit application of Mario Esteves –attached shed. All ayes.
Council discussed NLC Service Line Warranty Program. No action taken at this time.
Council discussed a Public Works position for snow removal. No action taken at this time.
Budget Workshop will be December 17, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
Oath of Office was given to Bob Andresen –Mayor, Troy Kluender & Paul Outhouse –Council.
Motion by Kluender/Teut to approve having the clerk’s computer upgraded to Window 10. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Miller to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All ayes.
Motion by Jacoby/Kluender to adjourn at 7:32 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP12-19-19
------
City of Schleswig
ORDINANCE NO. 259
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING TITLE III, CHAPTER III, ARTICLE 3, SEWER RENTAL RATES, FOR USE OF SANITARY SEWER SERVICE PROVIDED BY THE CITY OF SCHLESWIG, IOWA
BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL:
Section 1. Section 3-3.0302 of Title III, Chapter III, Article 3, Sewer Rates of the City of Schleswig, Iowa, is hereby amended to read as follows:
3.0302 RATES AND SERVICE. Sewer service shall be furnished at the following rates within the city:
Thirty-five Dollars ($35.00) per month (minimum charge) plus Five Dollars ($5.00) per one thousand (1,000) gallons of water used per month. This rate shall become effective January 1, 2020.
Section 2. Title III, Chapter III, Article 3 of the City Code of Schleswig, Iowa, is amended to the extent of the foregoing provisions and any parts thereof in conflict with the above, be and the same are hereby repealed to the extent of said conflict.
Section 3. This ordinance shall be in effect after its final passage, approval and publication as provided by law.
PASSED by the City Council on the 9th day of December, 2019 and approved this 9th day of December, 2019.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
MP12-19-19
