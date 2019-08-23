Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
August 12, 2019 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, D. Jacoby, T. ...Kluender, & L. Teut.
Motion made by Jacoby/Miller to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Teut to approve the July 8, 2019 minutes. All ayes. Motion made by Hanlin/Miller to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco, Chemicals...1,099.15
Aikman, Suzi, Janitorial...45.00
Ampride, Repairs...403.49
Bedrock Gravel, Rock...788.48
Bomgaars, Supplies...55.88
Bt Computers, Antivirus...50.00
Card Services, Supplies/Meeting...71.12
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract...40.24
Custom Motorcycle, Parts...6.79
Denison Do It Best, Supplies...153.89
Dgr Engineering, Engineering Services...9,175.00
Fac Coop, Chemicals...193.25
Fareway, Supplies...221.04
Fineran, Sarah, Supplies...130.84
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Hach Co, Chemicals...199.81
Henningsen Const, Street Repair...131,434.62
Hoffman Agency, Policy Change...26.00
Internal Revenue Service, ...Fed/Fica Tax...5,402.84
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...1,176.00
Iowa Dnr, Fee...210.00
Iowa One Call, Phone Calls...32.00...
Ipers, , Ipers...2,230.08
Itron, Software/Hardware Maint...1,661.11
Joe’s Welding, Repairs...200.00
Johnson Propane, Propane...681.00
Kamigaki, Bj, Supplies...9.53
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel/Supplies...1,185.59
Kluender, Kristi, Mileage...119.48
Mangold Testing, Fees...807.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...72.52
Meseck, Arlen, Mileage...53.36...Meseck Electric, Pool Maint...117.74
Mid American, Electricity...7,018.63
Quandt Repair, Repairs...205.89
R & S Waste Disposal, Garbage Hauling...4,849.00
Schleswig Library, Library Materials/Supplies...663.37
Schneider Electric, Fd Lighting...1,793.33
Stone Supply, Supplies...50.44
The Office Stop, Supplies...71.99
Us Post Office, Schleswig, Postage...121.80
Volkert Sales, Part...54.09
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...5,837.00
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,037.30
Windstream, Phone...718.38
Wipco, Electrical Deposit...25,560.00
Treasurer-State Of Iowa (Wh), State Taxes...586.00
Payroll June...21,270.75
Total...227,944.07 Expense Report Totals...227,944.07
Fund Totals
General...122,659.83
Rut...46,904.69
Water...12,731.74
Sewer...31,623.81
Sewer Capital Project...9,175.00
Landfill...4,849.00
Revenue Report Totals...66,289.01
Fund Totals
General...10,094.51
Rut...9,104.66
Lost...6,205.56
Boeck...184.03
Meseck...0.00
Cleveland...230.03
Heiden...0.00
Ent...0.06
Water...16,498.81
Water Deposits...0.00
Sewer...17,753.76
Sewer Capital Project...0.00
Landfill...6,217.59
Old Business:
Council Discussed Nuisance Properties.
New Business:
Motion By Miller/Kluender To Approve Resolution 19-08-12 –Srf Sponsored Project Grant Application. All ...Ayes.
Motion By Jacoby/Teut To Approve Liquor Permit Application Of Schleswig Enterprises. All Ayes.
Council Discussed Pool Business.
Motion By Teut/Hanlin To Approve Resolution 19-08-12A –Review Ordinance #258-Amend Utility Disconnecting ...Posting Fee & Approve Waiving Of The Two Additional Readings. All Ayes.
Motion By Kluender/Miller To Adopt Ordinance #258 –Amend Utility Disconnect Posting Fee. All Ayes.
Motion By Miller/Hanlin To Approve Building Permit Application Of John Diaz –Patio Roof. All Ayes.
Motion By Jacoby/Miller To Approve The Clerk/Treasurer Reports. All Ayes.
Motion By Jacoby/Miller To Adjourn At 7:53 P.M. All Ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These Are A Condensed Version Of The Proceedings Of The Regular Meeting Of The Schleswig City Council. Copies Of The Complete Version May Be Obtained At The Clerk’s Office During Normal Office Hour
MP8-22-19
-----
City of Schleswig
Ordinance No. 258
An Ordinance Amending Chapter 92 Water Service System, Section 92.05 Service Discontinued, x1 Notice, of the City of Schleswig, Iowa
Be it Ordained by the Mayor and City Council of the City of Schleswig, Iowa:
Section 1. Chapter 92, Water Service System, Section 92.05 Service Discontinued, x1 is hereby amended to read as follows:
“1. Notice. The Clerk shall notify each delinquent customer that services will be discontinued if payment of the combined service account, including late payment charges, is not received by the date specified in the notice of delinquency. Such notice shall be sent by ordinary mail to the customer in whose name the delinquent charges were incurred and shall inform the customer of the nature of the delinquency and afford the customer the opportunity for a hearing prior to the discontinuance. In the event that a customer’s door requires posting due to nonpayment after issuance of a disconnect notice, a $25.00 service fee shall be charged.”
Section 2. Chapter 92 of the City Code of the City of Schleswig, Iowa is amended to the extent of the foregoing provision and any parts thereof in conflict with the above, be and the same are hereby repealed to the extent of said conflict.
Section 3. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective upon its final passage and publication as by law provided.
Adopted by the City Council on the 12 day of August, 2019, and approved this 12 day of August, 2019.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Attest:
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
(CITY SEAL)
MP8-22-19
