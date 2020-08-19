August 10, 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. Kluender & L. Teut.
Motion made by Miller/Teut to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Outhouse/Miller to approve the July 13, 2020 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Kluender/Miller to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco , Chemicals...156.92
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial...45.00
August Enterprises, Asbestos Removal/Disposal...600.00
Bohlmann, Inc, Bench Legs...162.60
Card Services, Tech/Postage...140.11
Counsel, Copier Contract...47.86
Denison Bulletin, Ad...6.04
Denison Do It Best, Supplies...131.73
Dgr Engineering, Services...615.00
Enviromental Health Dept, Fees...288.00
Fac, Chemicals...242.75
Fareway, Concessions...147.43
Feld Equip, Masks...3,575.00
Fineran, Sarah, Supplies...9.82
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Hoffman Agency, Audit...1,320.00
Irs, Fed/Fica Tax...3,670.64
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, ...Sales/Excise Tax...976.00
Dnr, Fee...210.00
Iowa One Call, Calls...50.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,674.68
Johnson Propane, Propane...1,580.00
Kamigaki, Bj, Concessions...9.53
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel/Concessions...613.24
Mangold Testing, Testing Fees...744.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...138.95
Metering & Technology, Meter...261.06
Mid American, Electricity...3,212.63
Mp Construction, Remove/Replace Concrete...11,447.80
Office Elements, Paper...38.90
Quandt Repair, Repairs...173.95
R&S Waste, Garbage Hauling...4,915.75
Region Xii Cog, Housing Trust...500.00
Sandry Fire Supply, Gear...8,277.08
Schleswig Library, ...Materials/Supplies..401.58
Stone Office, Supplies...163.70
West Central Iowa Rural Water , Water...5,848.00
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,142.34
Wipco, Electricity...39.26
July Payroll, ... 14,379.42
Expense Report Total...53,630.60
General... 44,339.02
Road Use Tax... 4,004.20
Water...10,701.92
Sewer... 4,049.13
Sewer Capital Project... .00
Landfill... 4,915.75
Revenue Report Total...67,911.72
General...4,552.00
Road Use Tax...14,828.93
Lost...6,922.33
Meseck... .00
Cleveland....00
Boeck....00
Enterprise....01
Water ...15,342.51
Water Deposits....00
Sewer...20,482.97
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...5,782.97
OLD BUSINESS:
NEW BUSINESS:...
Discussed crop damage from chemical spray of Loren Jepsen’s bean field. The city’s insurance will be notified.
Motion by Outhouse/Teut to approve bid of Krohnke Construction for demolition of buildings located at 101 & 103 2nd St. All ayes....
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to approve debt structure for Wastewater Project. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Miller to approve Liquor Permit Renewal Application of Schleswig Enterprise. All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Miller to approve Building Permit Application of Nakeya Cano –Deck. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Teut to approve Building Permit Application of Karen Sorenson –Deck. All ayes.
Motion by Hanlin/Miller to approve Building Permit Application of Jesse Totten -Deck. All ayes.
Proclamation for American Wind Week.
Motion by Kluender/Miller to set August 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. as date & time of special meeting for loan documentation. All ayes.
Motion by Miller/Teut to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Report. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Miller to adjourn at 7:49 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor ... Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
