Regular Meeting
Schleswig City Council
April 13 2020 – 7:00 P.M.
Mayor Andresen called the meeting to order. Council Members present: R. Hanlin, W. Miller, P. Outhouse, T. ...Kluender & L. Teut.
Motion made by Hanlin/Outhouse to approve the agenda. All ayes.
Motion made by Miller/Teut to approve the March 9, 2020 minutes. All ayes.
Motion made by Teut/Hanlin to approve the following bills. All ayes.
Acco, Tech Service...1,502.00
Suzi Aikman, Janitorial...30.00
Card Services, Postage...125.69
Counsel, Copier Maintenance Contract...113.87
Dow City Arion Fire & Rescue, Radios...2,064.66
Great America Financial, Copier Contract...53.25
Iamu, Dues...644.00
Internal Revenue Service, Fed/Fica Tax...1,867.52
Pool & Spa Program, Renewal...70.00
Iowa Dept Of Revenue, Sales/Excise Tax...778.00
Ipers, Ipers...1,164.95
Kck’s Food And Fuel, Fuel...80.83
Kluender, Kristi, Mileage...14.82
Mangold Environmental Testing, Testing Fees...39.00
Mapleton Press, Publishing Fees...231.48
Mid American, Electricity...4,379.93
Quandt Repair, Repair...168.95
R&S Waste, Garbage Hauling...4,810.00
Schleswig Library, Library Materials...194.68
The Office Stop, Supplies...17.37
Treasurer State Of Ia (Wh), State Taxes...851.00
Us Post Office, Postage...275.00
West Central Iowa Rural Water, Water...4,023.50
Wellmark, Wellmark...1,142.34
Windstream, Phone...715.41
Wipco, Electricity...39.93
March Payroll...6,425.10
Expense Report Total ...31,823.28
General...10,528.11
Road Use Tax... 5,406.90
Water ...8,312.32
Sewer...2,765.95
Sewer Capital Project ... .00
Landfill ...4,810.00
Revenue Report Total...58,465.39
General...7,211.46
Road Use Tax...4,470.87
Lost...5,892.90
Meseck... .00
Cleveland...230.03
Boeck....00
Enterprise....03
Water ...14,201.99
Water Deposits....00
Sewer...20,421.39
Sewer Capital Project....00
Landfill...6,036.72
OLD BUSINESS:
Council discussed nuisance properties.
NEW BUSINESS:...
Motion by Hanlin/Kluender to approve a public hearing date of May 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. for MidAmerican ...Electric Franchise. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Miller to approve long term camping on a case by case basic during the Disaster Emergency –Covid-...19. Hanlin, Miller, Outhouse, Teut ayes. Kluender, Nay.
Public Hearing held at 7:40 p.m. on approval of the 2019/2020 Budget Amendment. No written or oral ...objections.
Motion by Outhouse/Hanlin to approve Resolution 20-04-13, approving 2019/2020 Budget Amendment. All ...ayes.
Motion by Teut/Outhouse to approve Resolution 20-04-13A, adopting the Hazard Mitigation Plan. All ayes.
Motion by Kluender/Miller to approve purchase of a Speed Control Device. All ayes.
Discussed street repairs for 2020 Street Project. Bids will be sent out.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to approve delaying economic development loan payments for six months for Brad Cleveland. All ayes.
Motion by Teut/Hanlin to approve the Clerk/Treasurer Report. All ayes.
Motion by Outhouse/Miller to adjourn at 8:24 p.m. All ayes.
Bob Andresen, Mayor
Kristi Kluender, City Clerk
These are a condensed version of the proceedings of the regular meeting of the Schleswig City Council. Copies of the complete version may be obtained at the Clerk’s office during normal office hour
MP4-23-2020
