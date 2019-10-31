Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan Available for Public Comment
The Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) is developing a Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan for the Iowa counties of Cherokee, Ida, Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury, which includes the unincorporated areas, cities and school districts within each respective county. When complete, the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan will replace the current County Multi-Jurisdictional Plan for participating counties and their jurisdictions.
The Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires that local governments, as a condition of receiving federal disaster mitigation funds, have a mitigation plan that: describes the process for identifying hazards, risks, and vulnerabilities; identifies and prioritizes mitigation actions; encourages the development of local mitigation; and provides technical support for those efforts. While the plan does not establish any legal requirements for the localities, it does provide a framework for natural hazard mitigation planning. The plan identifies hazards, establishes community goals/objectives, mitigation activities that are appropriate for the region, and addresses multiple hazards.
An open period for public comment has been declared to take place beginning October 28, 2019 through November 27, 2019. During this time, the 2014 County Multi-Jurisdictional Plans and the 2019 draft Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan community profiles, mitigation actions and strategies can be viewed at SIMPCO, 1122 Pierce Street, Sioux City, IA, 51105 during scheduled hours of operation or online under Hazard Mitigation Plan - Public Input on the SIMPCO website at
https://simpco.org/divisions/community-development/multi-jurisdictional-local-hazard-mitigation-plans/.
Public input on the effects of natural hazards in the Region for consideration in the Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan can be submitted during the established time period to SIMPCO. Comments may be submitted online using link as provided at the above listed website or via email to Dawn Kimmel, Regional Planner, SIMPCO at dawn@simpco.org; via phone: 712.279.6286; fax: 712.279.6920; or mail or in person at 1122 Pierce St, Sioux City IA, 51105.
MP10-31-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.