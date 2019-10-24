PUBLIC TEST OF EQUIPMENT
SCHOOL & CITY ELECTION
NOVEMBER 5, 2019
Section 52.35 and 52.38, the Code of Iowa, requires Data Recording Electronic Voting equipment be tested prior to any election for which this equipment will be used. The public test will begin at 9:00 o’clock a.m. on Wednesday, October 30th, 2019, at the Monona County Courthouse and will continue until completion. Monona County Deputy Commissioner of Elections, Peggy A. Rolph, invites any interested persons to observe this procedure.
MP10-24-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.