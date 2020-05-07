TO ALL MONONA COUNTY PROPERTY OWNERS
DESTRUCTION OF NOXIOUS WEEDS
The Monona County Weed Commissioner announces that the deadline for destruction of noxious weeds is June 1st, 2020, so as to prevent the production of seed by all varieties of listed noxious weeds. This includes weeds on farmlands, Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) lands, properties within city limits, and all lands within the limits of the County. Those persons not controlling their weeds in compliance with Iowa’s Weed Law, Chapter 317 of the Code of Iowa, and Monona County Noxious Weed Resolution SR 18-09, will be notified to use whatever appropriate method they choose to eradicate the weed problem. Failure to do so can incur penalties including, but not limited to, daily fines for non-compliance, and the Weed Commissioner or Deputies entering upon the land to control the weed problem, with all costs, including fines and administrative costs, levied against the landowner. Iowa law provides these assessments can be attached to the real estate tax of the land for collection. In all cases where penalties are assessed, the weed control will still be required to be implemented.
The following weeds have been declared noxious: Buckhorn Plantain, Buckthorn, Bull Thistle, Canada Thistle, Cocklebur, Field Bindweed, Horse Nettle, Japanese Knotweed, Leafy Spurge, Marijuana, Multiflora Rose, Musk Thistle, Perennial Peppergrass, Perennial Sow Thistle, Poison Hemlock, Poison Ivy, Puncturevine, Purple Loosestrife, Quackgrass, Red Sorrel, Russian Knapweed, Shattercane, Smooth Dock, Sour Dock, Tall Thistle, Teasel, Velvetleaf, Wild Carrot, Wild Parsnip, Wild Mustard, Wild Sunflower. Noxious Weed complaints and questions should be directed to: Monona County Weed Commissioner, 610 Iowa Ave., Onawa, IA 51040.
MP5-7-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.