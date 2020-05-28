Public Notice
The Crawford County Board of Supervisors have on file an application for the construction of an animal feeding operation in Crawford County, more specifically described as follows:
Name: Dimig Site
Location: Crawford County, Iowa, Soldier Township, in the Southeast quarter of the Northeast quarter Section 12 Township 85 North Range 41 West.
Building Description: The proposed construction consists of 2- 101’ x 193’ swine finishing buildings with 8 feet deep pits.
Capacity: the new facility will have a capacity of 4998 finished (market) hogs.
Examination: Application is on file in the Crawford County Auditor’s office and is available for public inspection during the normal working hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Comments: Written comments may be filed at the Crawford County Auditors office addressed to Crawford County Board of Supervisors until 4:30 p.m. on Monday June 1, 2020. Comments will be forwarded to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Terri Martens, Auditor
Crawford County, Iowa
MP5-21-2020
