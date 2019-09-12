Public Notice
Iowa Code 273.8
Area Education Agency
Board of Directors
September 10, 2019
Notice is hereby given that the Northwest Area Education Agency will be accepting Statement of Candidacy submissions for the election of four AEA Board Members in September 2019. The five board positions open for election are:
District #1
Includes the school districts of Central Lyon, George-Little Rock, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Rock Valley, Sibley-Ocheyedan and West Lyon.
District #3
Includes the school districts of Cherokee, Kingsley-Pierson, Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto, Remsen-Union, River Valley and South O’Brien.
District #4
Includes the school districts Hinton, Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley
District #5
Includes the school districts Ar-We-Va, OABCIG, Charter-Oak Ute, Denison, Galva-Holstein, Maple Valley-Anthon Oto and Schleswig
District #7
Includes the following Sioux City precincts of 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 14
The board of directors of an area education agency shall be elected by a vote of the members of the boards of directors of the local school districts located within the director district. The member of the area education agency board to be elected may be a member of a local school district board of directors and shall be an elector and a resident of the director district, but shall not be a school district employee.
A candidate for election to the area education agency board shall file a “Statement of Candidacy” with the Northwest Area Education Agency board secretary not later than October 15, 2019. The statement of candidacy form is available at the office of the board secretary of the Northwest Area Education Agency, 1520 Morningside Avenue, Sioux City, Iowa, 51106.
Anyone desiring further information on the election may contact Sherri Wing, Northwest Area Education Agency Board Secretary at 712-222-6002 or swing@nwaea.org.
Sherri Wing, Board Secretary
Northwest Area Education Agency
MP9-12-19
