PUBLIC NOTICE OF STORM WATER DISCHARGE
The City of Mapleton plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit No. 2 “Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities” for the Maple River Levee Repair in Mapleton, Iowa.
The storm water discharge will be from construction activities related to levee grading improvements located in the NW 1/4 of Sec. 13, T85N, R43W near the City of Mapleton, Iowa.
Storm water will be discharged from one point source and will be discharged to the following streams: Maple River.
Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES, Environmental Protection Division, Henry A. Wallace Building, 502 E 9th Street, Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.
MP8-20-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.