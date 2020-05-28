Steve Struck plans to submit a Notice of Intent to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to be covered under the NPDES General Permit
General Permit No. 2 – Storm Water Discharge Associated with Industrial Activity for Construction Activities
The storm water discharge will be from (description of industrial activity): Construction of a swine finisher located in NE1/4, Section 12, Soldier Twp, T85NR41W, Crawford
Storm water will be discharged from 1 point source(s) and will be discharged to the following streams: unnamed tributary to Beaver Creek to Soldier River.
Comments may be submitted to the Storm Water Discharge Coordinator, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Services Division, 5-2 E 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319-0034. The public may review the Notice of Intent from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday, at the above address after it has been received by the department.
MP5-21-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.