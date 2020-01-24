The City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa (the “City”), will meet on February 3, 2020, at the Library, Charter Oak, Iowa, at 7:30 o’clock p.m., for the proposed purpose of purchasing a lawn mower.
By order of the City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa.
Pamela Tripp, City Clerk
MP1-23-20
