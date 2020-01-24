The City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa (the “City”), will meet on February 3, 2020, at the Library, Charter Oak, Iowa, at 7:30 o’clock p.m., for the proposed purpose of purchasing a lawn mower.

By order of the City Council of the City of Charter Oak, Iowa.

Pamela Tripp, City Clerk

MP1-23-20

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.