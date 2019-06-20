The Iowa District Court Monona County in the Matter of Estate of Marjorie Sharleen Nutt, Deceased. Probate No. ESPRO13078 Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, and Notice to Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Marjorie Sharleen Nutt, Deceased, who died on or about June 8, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on the 13th day of June, 2019, the last will and testament of Marjorie Sharleen Nutt, deceased, bearing date of the 23rd day of August, 2017, *__ was admitted to probate in the above named court and the Thomas E. Nutt was appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated this 14th day of June, 2019.
Date of second publication 27th day of June, 2019.
Probate Code Section 304
Thomas E. Nutt
Executor of the Estate
20042 Oak Avenue
Castana, Iowa 51010
Thomas R. Mohrhauser,
ICIS PIN No: 3752
Attorney for the Executor
Thomas R .Mohrhauser Law Office
314 Main Street,
Mapleton, Iowa 51034
*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).
MP6-20-19, 6-27-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.