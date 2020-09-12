The Iowa District Court for Monona County in the Matter of the Estate of Mabel Louise Kirkpatrick, Deceased.
Case No. ESPRO13170 Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, and Notice to Creditors
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Mabel Louise Kirkpatrick, Deceased, who died on or about August 3, 2020:
You are hereby notified that on September 1, 2020, the last will and testament of Mabel Louise Kirkpatrick, deceased, bearing date of February 24, 2017, was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Terri Pilgrim and Sheryl Welte were appointed executors of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated: September 2, 2020.
Terri Pilgrim,
Executor of the Estate
1526 Timberland Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30045
Sheryl Welte,
Executor of Estate
PO Box 28
Danbury, IA 51019
James R. Westergaard,
ICIS#: AT0008409
Attorney for executor
Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.
PO Box 198
Mapleton, Iowa 51034
Date of second publication 17th day of September 2020.
Probate Code Section 304
MP9-10-2020, 9-17-2020
