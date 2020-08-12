The Iowa District Court Monona County in the Matter of Estate of Henry Starkel, Deceased. Probate No. ESPR013167 Notice of Probate of Will, of Appointment of Executor, and Notice to Creditors

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Henry Starkel, Deceased, who died on or about July 29, 2020.

You are hereby notified that on the 7th day of August, 2020, the last will and testament of Henry Starkel, deceased, bearing date of the 20th day of July, 2011, *__ was admitted to probate in the above named court and that Kevin Starkel and Lori Staudenmaier were appointed executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.

Dated this 10th day of August, 2020.

Date of second publication 20th day of August, 2020.

Probate Code Section 304

Henry Starkel

Executor of the Estate

1200 Terrace Rd

Norfolk, NE 68701

Lori Staudenmaier

Executor of the Estate

702 N. 19th Street

Norfolk, NE 68701

Thomas R. Mohrhauser

ICIS PIN No: 2752

Attorney for the Executor

Thomas R. Mohrhauser Law Office

314 Main Street

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

MP8-13-2020, 8-20-2020

