THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT MONONA COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Probate No. ESPR0013071
CHARLES G. WALLIS, Deceased. NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Charles G. Wallis, Deceased, who died on or about the 7th day of April, 2019:
You are hereby notified that on the 20th day of May, 2019, the Last Will and Testament of Charles G. Wallis, deceased, bearing date of the 20th day of March, 2010, was admitted to probate in the above-named court and that Dalt Snodgrass was appointed Executor of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of said county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the clerk of the above named district court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated this 24th day of May, 2019
Dalt Snodgrass
4205 Maryhill Dr.
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Patrick C. Galles
For Correll, Sheerer, Benson, Engels, Galles & Demro, P.L.C.
Attorney for Executor
411 Main St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Date of second publication 1st day of August, 2019
MP7-25-19, 8-1-19
