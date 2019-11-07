IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF IOWA, IN AND FOR MONONA COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JUDITH A MULDER, deceased PROBATE NO. ESPR013106 NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL, OF APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTOR AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED in the Estate of Judith A Mulder, deceased, who died on or about September 06, 2019.
You are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of September, 2019, the Last Will and Testament of Judith A Mulder, deceased, bearing the date of the 29th day of August, 2019, was admitted to probate in the above named Court and David L Mulder was appointed Executor of the Estate.
Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the District Court of said County within the later to occur of four months from the date of second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned, and creditors having claims against the estate shall file them with the Clerk of the above named District Court, as provided by law, duly authenticated, for allowance, and unless so filed by the later to occur of four months from the second date of publication of this notice, or one month from the date of the mailing of this notice (unless otherwise allowed or paid) a claim is thereafter forever barred.
Dated this 28th day of October, 2019.
David L Mulder
4709 Sweetmeadow Cr
Sarasota, FL 34238
EXECUTOR
R. L. Van Veldhuizen
20 First Avenue N.E.
P.O. Box 635
Oelwein, IA 50662
ATTORNEY FOR THE ESTATE
MP11-7-19, 11-14-19
