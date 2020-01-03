Notice
Crawford County Supervisors proposes to construct a 225 foot self-support telecommunications tower with an adjacent shelter and access road approximately 1 mile northwest of Charter Oak, Iowa, on the north side of J ave. in Crawford County. If you are concerned about the effect this tower may have on historic properties, please respond in writing within 30 days to Tom Medhi, Associated Engineering, Inc., 2705 North Main Street, Omaha, NE 68022. Please include the address/location of the historic resource you believe might be affected.
