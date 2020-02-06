IN THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT IN AND FOR MONONA COUNTY
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
ACTING THROUGH RURAL
HOUSING SERVICE, UNITED STATES
DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
vs. No. EQCV030297
SAPPHIRE D. TAYLOR,
SPOUSE OF SAPPHIRE D. TAYLOR,
PARTIES IN POSSESSION
Defendant(s).
ORIGINAL NOTICE
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANT(S):
You are notified that a petition has been filed in the office of the clerk of this court naming you as the defendant(s) in this action, for foreclosure of the property legally described as:
Lot Numbered Four (4), in Block Numbered Seventeen (17), in the Town of Moorhead, Monona County, Iowa.
321 3rd St., Moorhead, IA 51558 due to a default in making contractual payments on a Promissory Note’ for judgment in rem against the mortgaged premises for the principal amount of $53294.30 plus interest as provided in the Note and as may have neem subsequently adjusted thereafter, fees, costs, and attorney’s fees, for a declaration of the sum due as a lien on the premises, a declaration that the mortgage is prior and superior to all of the other liens on the property, for a special execution to issue for sale of the Mortgaged Premises at sheriff’s sale, for the issuance of a writ of possession, for an appointment of a receiver upon plaintiff’s application, and for such further relief the court deems just and equitable.
FOR FURTHER PARTICULARS SEE THE PETITION NOW CONTAINED IN THE COURT FILE.
NOTICE
THE PLAINTIFF HAS ELECTED FORECLOSURE WITHOUT REDEMPTION. THIS MEANS THAT THE SALE OF THE MORTGAGED PROPERTY WILL OCCUR PROMPTLY AFTER ENTRY OF JUDGMENT UNLESS YOU FILE WITH THE COURT A WRITTEN DEMAND TO DELAY THE SALE. IF YOU FILE A WRITTEN DEMAND, THE SALE WILL BE DELAYED UNTIL SIX MONTHS FROM THE ENTRY OF JUDGMENT IF THE MORTGAGED PROPERTY IS YOUR RESIDENCE AND IS A ONE-FAMILY OR TWO-FAMILY DWELLING OR UNTIL TWO MONTHS FROM ENTRY OF JUDGMENT IF THE MORTGAGED PROPERTY IS NOT YOUR RESIDENCE OR IS YOUR RESIDENCE BUT NOT A ONE-FAMILY OR TWO-FAMILY DWELLING. YOU WILL HAVE NO RIGHT OF REDEMPTION AFTER THE SALE. THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE WILL BE ENTITLED TO IMMEDIATE POSSESSION OF THE MORTGAGED PROPERTY. YOU MAY PURCHASE AT THE SALE.
You are further notified that the above case has been filed in a county that utilizes electronic filing. Unless, within 20 days after service of this original notice upon you, you serve, and within a reasonable time thereafter file a motion or answer, in the Iowa District Court for Monona County, at the courthouse in Onawa , Iowa, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Please see Iowa Court Rules Chapter 16 for information on electronic filing and Iowa Court Rules Chapter 16, division VI regarding the protection of personal information in court filings.
If you require the assistance of auxiliary aids or services to participate in court because of a disability, immediately call your district ADA coordinator at (641) 684-6502. (If you are hearing impaired, call Relay Iowa TTY at 1-800-735-2942)
THIS NOTICE IS NOT AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT IF YOU ARE CURRENTLY IN BANKRUPTCY OR YOU DISCHARGED THIS DEBT IN A BANKRUPTCY, THE SERVICER IS NOT ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT OR RECOVER THE DEBT AS YOUR PERSONAL LIABILITY.
IMPORTANT: YOU ARE ADVISED TO SEEK LEGAL ADVICE AT ONCE TO PROTECT YOUR INTERESTS
MP2-6-2020, 2-13-2020, 2-20-2020
