NOTICE OF THE PROPOSED GRANT OF A TEMPORARY EASEMENT TO SCOTT R. JOHNSON AND DEBRA K. JOHNSON FOR ACCESS PURPOSES OVER LANDS OWNED BY MONONA COUNTY, IOWA
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Supervisors of the Monona County, Iowa, at a regular meeting on March 6, 2020, proposed to grant a temporary easement for fifteen years to March 17, 2035 to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson to allow them to cross the following lands to have access to a creek located adjacent to those lands for the purpose of withdrawing water therefrom for irrigation purposes:
A parcel of land located in the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31, Township 82 North, Range 43 West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa, described as follows:
Commencing at the SW Corner of the SW1/4 SE1/4 of Section 31-82-43, thence N 90° 00’ 00” E 139.04 feet along the South Line of the said SW1/4 SE1/4 to the Point of Beginning, thence N 34° 42’ 05” E 173.12 feet, thence S 55° 17’ 55” E 250.00 feet to a point on said south line, thence N 90° 00’ 00” W 304.09 feet along said line to the Point of Beginning. Said parcel contains 0.50 acres more or less, including the presently established county road right-of-way.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson have offered to pay the cost of the survey to legally-describe the above lands, have offered to pay an annual fee of $10 for such access and have offered to restore the condition of the above lands to their present condition at the end of the temporary easement period.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that a public hearing on the proposed grant of a temporary easement will be held at the regular meeting of the Monona County Board of Supervisors on March 17, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Board Room of the Monona County Board Room in the Monona County Courthouse at 610 Iowa Avenue in Onawa, Iowa.
YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED that in the event there are no valid objections to the proposed grant of a temporary easement, it is proposed to grant a temporary easement across the above real estate to Scott R. Johnson and Debra K. Johnson pursuant to the above terms and conditions.
MONONA COUNTY, IOWA
By: /s/ Peggy Rolph
Monona County Auditor
MP3-12-2020
