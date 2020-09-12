NOTICE TO HUNTERS
All hunters, especially hunters of waterfowl and upland birds who use dogs, should be careful on the drainage ditch right-of-ways as traps have been set for varmint control. The District will not be responsible for injuries to any hunting dog or person.
BOARD OF TRUSTEES
NAGEL DRAINAGE DISTRICT
IN AND FOR
MONONA COUNTY, IOWA
MP9-10-2020
