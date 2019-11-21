NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Project No. : 191058.00 / 191089.00
Sealed bids will be accepted by the County Engineer of Monona County at the Monona County Auditor’s office, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, Iowa 51040 until 9:00 AM, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 for the various items of construction work listed below.
Sealed proposals will be opened and bid tabulated at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Monona County Board of Supervisors Board Room, Monona County, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, Iowa 51040 for consideration by the Monona County, Iowa at its meeting on December 17, 2019 at 9:00.
A Certified check, made payable to the County, or a Cashier’s check, made payable to either the County or to the Prime Contractor, drawn upon a solvent bank or a bid bond, shall be filed with each proposal in an amount as set forth in the Proposal Form. Cashier’s check, made payable to the Prime Contractor, shall contain an unqualified endorsement to the County signed by the contractor or his authorized agent. Failure to execute a contract and file an acceptable bond and Certificate of Insurance within 30 days of the date of the approval for awarding of the contract, as herein provided, will be just and sufficient cause for the denial of the award and the forfeiture of the proposal guaranty.
Plans, specifications and Proposal forms for the work may be seen at the County Engineer’s Office at 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, Iowa 51040. Copies of the contract documents are on file with the Monona County Engineer for examination by bidders. Complete digital project bidding documents are available at JEO’s website at jeo.com at no charge. An optional paper set of project documents is available at no charge by contacting JEO Consulting Group, Inc. at 724 Simon Avenue, Carroll, Iowa 51401, phone 712.792.9711. In order to bid the project documents must be issued directly by JEO Consulting Group, Inc. or QuestCDN to the bidder. Copies of the Standard Specifications of the IOWA DOT current edition are not included in the contract documents but are incorporated by reference.
All proposals must be filed on the forms furnished by the County, sealed and plainly marked. Proposals containing any reservations not provided for in the forms furnished may be rejected, and the County Board of Supervisors reserves the right to waive technicalities and to reject any or all bids.
Attention of bidders is directed to the Special Provisions covering the qualifications of bidders and subletting or assigning of the contract.
As a condition precedent to being furnished a proposal form, a prospective bidder must be on the current Iowa Department of Transportation or local county list of qualified bidders; except that this requirement will not apply when bids are received solely for materials, supplies, or equipment.
Monona County shall issue sales tax exemption certificates through the Iowa Department of Revenue and Finance to the successful bidder and subcontractors to enable them to purchase qualifying materials for the project free of sales tax.
Failure to submit a fully completed Bidder Status Form with the bid may result in the bid being deemed nonresponsive and rejected.
The County, in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, Nondiscrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.
Description of the Proposed Work:
191058.00 / 191089.00
Emergency Repair - Erosion
ITEM QUANTITY UNIT
CLEAR + GRUBB 0.1 ACRE
EMBANKMENT-
IN-PLACE 278 CY
GRANULAR
SURF ON RD, 30 TON
CL A CR STONE
RMVL OF EXIST
STRUCT 1 LS
PILE, STEEL
SHEET 840 SF
SUBDRAIN,
LONGITUDINAL, 280 LF
(SHLD) 4”
SUBDRAIN
OUTLET, DR-306 2 EACH
REVETMENT,
CLASS E 50 TON
SAFETY
CLOSURE 4 EACH
TRAFFIC
CONTROL 1 LS
MOBILIZATION 1 LS
Total Proposal Guaranty is $5,000.00; Completion Date: July 31, 2020; $500.00/Day Liquidated Damages.
STANDARD SPECIFICATIONS OF THE IOWA DOT, SERIES 2015, AND CURRENT SUPPLEMENTAL SPECIFICATIONS SHALL APPLY.
Approved by the County Board of Supervisors at their regular session on December 10, 2019.
By: Mike Collison, Chairperson, Monona County Board of Supervisors
MP11-21-19
