In the Iowa District Court for Monona County in the Matter of the Trust of Rachel Olson Charitable Trust: Probate No. TRPR011278 Notice of Availability of Form 990-PF The Trust’s Annual Return
TO ALL PERSON INTERESTED IN THE RACHEL OLSON CHARITABLE TRUST:
You are hereby notified that Form 99-PF, Annual Return of Private Foundation has been prepared by Thomas R. Mohrhauser, Trustee of the Rachael Olson Charitable Trust. Said Annual Return is available for inspection at Thomas R. Mohrhauser Law Office; 314 Main Street; Mapleton, Iowa 51034; (712) 882-1468, between the hours of 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M, Monday through Friday, by any citizens who request inspection within 180 days from this notice.
Said notice has been published in The Mapleton Press on March 19, 2020.
Dated this 13th day of March, 2020.
Thomas R. Mohrhauser
Attorney at Law
314 Main Street; P.O. Box 227
Mapleton, Iowa 51034
(712) 882-1468
MP3-19-2020
