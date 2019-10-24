Notice of the Regular City/School Election
Maple Valley Anthon Oto School District in Woodbury County
November 5, 2019
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given to the qualified voters of the County of Woodbury, State of Iowa, that the Regular City/School Election will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence. A voter who is unable to provide an approved form of identification (or prove residence if required) 1) may have the voter’s identity/residence attested to by another voter registered in the precinct 2) prove identity and residence using Election Day Registration documents, or 3) cast a provisional ballot and provide proof of identity/residence at the county auditor’s office by noon on Thursday November 7. Election Day attesters must provide an approved form of identification. For additional information about providing proof of identity and/or residence visit https://sos.iowa.gov/voterid or phone 712-279-6465.
Electors with disability who need an accommodation to participate in this election should contact the Woodbury County Election Office at telephone number (712) 279-6465 for assistance.
The polls of said election will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and area as follows:
PCT/TOWNSHIP POLLING PLACE ADDRESS
*40/Anthon/Miller Anthon Community Center 110 N 5th Ave, Anthon
*41/Danbury/Lis-Mor Danbury Emergency Services Building 201 Main St, Danbury
*43/Oto/Oto Oto City Hall 27 Washington St, Oto
*Indicates this polling place is accessible.
The public test of the voting equipment will commence on Friday October 25, 2019 at 9 a.m. and continue until completed, per Iowa Code Section 52.38
Patrick F. Gill
Woodbury Co. Auditor & Recorder & Commissioner of Elections
