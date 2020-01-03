Upcoming Events
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 3
-
Jan 4
-
Jan 5
-
Jan 6
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
-
Jan 7
Top 10 List
-
Burt County sheriff resigns
-
Horses give chase through Blair on Christmas Day
-
Suspected drunk driver causes multiple vehicle accident
-
Ronald D. Fenimore
-
Arlington man allegedly threatened to kill woman
-
Fort Calhoun man charged for leaving scene of accident
-
A family mural: Blair woman, 90, paints scene on garage door
-
Burning for a purpose: Area fire departments use vacant Fort Calhoun house for training
-
Icy conditions contribute to two accidents at 19th and South streets
-
One-vehicle rollover in Herman injures three
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.