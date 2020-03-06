A public hearing will be held at 1:00 p.m. on March 18, 2020, at USDA Service Center, 211 Iowa Ave, Onawa, Iowa, on the question of the adoption of proposed amended soil loss limit regulations for the lands in the Monona County Soil and Water Conservation District. All persons who are likely to be affected by the amended regulations may attend and will be given an opportunity to present their views concerning the amendments.
The regulation changes will establish allowable rates of soil loss by wind or water erosion based on the newest published soil survey information for lands in the county. The rates of erosion expressed in tons per acre per year are proposed to be set for (1) agricultural lands, (2) nonagricultural lands, and (3) construction sites. For agricultural (farm) land, the proposed soil loss limit will be set for each soil type and will vary from one to five tons per acre per year.
The proposed amended soil loss limit regulations are on file and may be reviewed at the Monona County Soil and Water Conservation District office, 211 Iowa Ave, Onawa, Iowa, prior to the date of the hearing.
If special accommodations are needed, please contact the Monona SWCD one week prior to the hearing by calling 712-423-2624 ext. 3.
MP3-5-2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.