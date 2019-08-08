A public hearing shall be held by the Monona County Zoning & Planning Commission on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. in the 2nd Floor boardroom located in the Monona County Courthouse, Onawa, Iowa.
At this time a public hearing shall be held concerning the following request: Frank Huseman, on behalf of NEW Cooperative, Inc., has filed a Petition to Amend Zoning District with the Monona County Zoning office. The current zoning district is A-1 (Agricultural) and the proposed amendment is to the M-2 (Heavy Industrial) zoning district. This site is along the Missouri River and will be the future site of the Blencoe barge loading and unloading facility.
According to the Monona County Zoning Regulations Chapter 100, Section 100.35(8): Whenever any petition for a change of the zoning district classification shall have been approved by the Board of Supervisors after the effective date of this Ordinance, the Ordinance approving such zoning change shall be interpreted to include a sunset clause whereby the zoning of the subject property shall revert back to the original zoning if said property is not developed and/or used for the intended purpose within three years of the time the rezoning is approved by the Board of Supervisors, unless otherwise stipulated by the Board of Supervisors at the time of the rezoning and so stated in the Ordinance rezoning said property.
Legal Description:
The Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 NW 1/4) and the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW 1/4 NW1/4) of Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-Five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa. (Also described as Tax Lots Seven (7) and Eight (8), in Section Eighteen (18), Township Eighty-two (82) North, Range Forty-five (45) West of the 5th P.M., Monona County, Iowa).
Any objections to these requests may be made via telephone or by written submission to the Administrator or may be made at the hearing so that the Zoning & Planning Commission may consider these objections in their decision.
MP8-8-19
