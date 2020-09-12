Iowa District Court for Monona County in the Matter of the Estate of Robert L. Banks, Deceased. Case No. ESPRO13172 Notice of Proof of Will Without Administration

To All Persons Interested in the Estate of Robert L. Banks, Deceased, who died on or about August 7, 2020:

You are hereby notified that on September 3, 2020, the last will and testament of Robert L. Banks, deceased, bearing date of May 15, 1998, *_ was admitted to probate in the above named court and there will be no present administration of the estate. Any action to set aside the will must be brought in the district court of the county within the later to occur of four months from the date of the second publication of this notice or one month from the date of mailing of this notice to all heirs of the decedent and devisees under the will whose identities are reasonably ascertainable, or thereafter be forever barred.

Dated on September 3, 2020.

Bonnie J. Banks

Proponent

James R. Westergaard,

ICIS#: AT0008409

Attorney for Estate

Gaukel, Nevins & Westergaard, P.C.

PO Box 198

Mapleton, Iowa 51034

Date of second publication 17th day of September 2020.

*Designate Codicil(s) if any, with date(s).

Probate Code Section 305

MP9-10-2020, 9-17-2020

