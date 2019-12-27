NOTICE OF INTENET TO FILE APPLICATION
The City of Ute intends to file an application for federal financial assistance with the U. S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Rural Utilities Service. The project includes improvements to the water distribution system and a new water tower. Any comments regarding this application should be submitted to the City of Ute.
MP12-12-19
