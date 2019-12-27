NOTICE OF ELECTION
TO THE TAXPAYERS AND AUTHORIZED VOTERS IN THE NAGEL DRAINAGE DISTRICT
You are hereby notified that an election will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Rodney City Hall, 219 Main Street, Rodney, Iowa to elect one Trustee, for a term of three (3) years for the Nagel Drainage District.
POLLS WILL OPEN AT 9:00 O’CLOCK A.M. AND CLOSE AT 12:00 O’CLOCK NOON.
If you cannot vote at the polls on election day, you may vote an absentee ballot, either by mail or in the Drainage Office at the Court House in Onawa, Iowa. If voting by mail, a request form acquired from the Drainage Office must be filled out and signed by the person requesting the ballot. The request must be notarized and then sent to the Monona County Drainage Office, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, Iowa 51040 before a ballot can be mailed.
s/Lisa Jones
Drainage Clerk
MP12-26-19, 1-2-20
NOTICE OF ELECTION
TO THE TAXPAYERS AND AUTHORIZED VOTERS IN THE SOLDIER VALLEY DRAINAGE DISTRICT.
You are hereby notified that an election will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Moorhead Community Center in Moorhead, Iowa to elect one Trustee, Division I of the Soldier Valley Drainage District for a term of three (3) years.
POLLS WILL OPEN AT 9:00 O’CLOCK A.M. AND CLOSE AT 12:00 O’CLOCK NOON.
If you cannot vote at the polls on election day, you may vote an absentee ballot, either by mail or in the Drainage Office at the Court House in Onawa, Iowa. If voting by mail, a request form acquired from the Drainage Office must be filled out and signed by the person requesting the ballot. The request must be notarized and then sent to the Monona County Drainage Office, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, Iowa 51040 before a ballot can be mailed.
s/Lisa Jones
Drainage Clerk
MP12-26-19, 1-2-20
NOTICE OF ELECTION
TO THE TAXPAYERS AND AUTHORIZED VOTERS IN THE UPPER SOLDIER DRAINAGE DISTRICT.
You are hereby notified that an election will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Ute City Hall in Ute, Iowa to elect one (1) Trustee, Division I for a term of three (3) years on the Upper Soldier Drainage District.
POLLS WILL OPEN AT 9:00 O’CLOCK A.M. AND CLOSE AT 12:00 O’CLOCK NOON.
If you cannot vote at the polls on election day, you may vote an absentee ballot, either by mail or in the Drainage Office at the Court House in Onawa, Iowa. If voting by mail, a request form acquired from the Drainage Office must be filled out and signed by the person requesting the ballot. The request must be notarized and then sent to the Monona County Drainage Office, 610 Iowa Avenue, Onawa, Iowa 51040 before a ballot can be mailed.
s/Lisa Jones
Drainage Clerk
MP12-26-19, 1-2-20
